'The time will come when they'll be happy': Arthur Zwane sends message to Chiefs supporters
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has sent a message to Amakhosi supporters frustrated by the club’s lack of success.
Zwane recently escaped the wrath of angry Chiefs fans, thanks to the help of police after the Soweto giants' disheartening 1-0 loss to SuperSport United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.
The incident left Zwane, whose side has now gone for three matches without a win, with a minor face injury.
Before the loss to SuperSport, Chiefs were knocked out by arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, extending their trophy drought to eight seasons.
The loss in Rustenburg ruled them out of finishing third in the DStv Premiership.
Zwane, who took charge of the team on a permanent basis at the beginning of the season has promised supporters Chiefs will have happy times again.
“I’ve seen them supporting the team through thick and thin. I’ve seen them supporting us even when things were not going our way,” Zwane said.
“I know how they want things to improve in the squad. We are also worried about the situation because we thought we could make it better.
“But when you are in a phase that you are in, you will always have those hiccups and challenges here and there.
“But (fans) are always in our thoughts and we always want to make them happy and most definitely the time will come when they will be happy.
“When they are happy and smiling like others, they will forget that we had days like this,” he said.
Ahead of their final game of the season against Cape Town City, Zwane feels though they had a difficult season, it wasn’t bad at all considering a couple of facts.
“I’m looking forward to the game, we never stop hunting as long as you are a player and a coach. That is part and parcel of Kaizer Chiefs — you always want to play to win,” Zwane said.
“We want to finish the season on a high. We have had our ups and downs. We had moments where we were happy and saw things coming all right and we also had moments that gave us sleepless nights in terms of not getting the results.
“There were also injuries, inconsistency in terms of having the starting 11.
“It’s been a learning season, a very difficult one, but also a season that one can say, from a new squad, new technical team it was not bad at all. We are looking forward to improving things and getting better.”
Chiefs will host the Citizens at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
A loss for Amakhosi will see them end the season in position five with City moving to the fourth spot.
