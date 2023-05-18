Saleng, Pirates, Sundowns dominate PSL awards nominees list

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards nominees list as Monnapule Saleng, Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams vie for the coveted Footballer of the Season award.

The PSL publicised the nominees for the 2022/23 campaign on Thursday and said the winners would be announced at the virtual awards ceremony with a live broadcast carried by both SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1 on Sunday, May 28 2023 (8pm).

The trio of Saleng, Mokoena and Williams have had an outstanding campaign with their sides.