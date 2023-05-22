“He fits into our gameplan and that is the reason we have brought him into the starting XI,” the Spaniard said.
Riveiro and his men will be looking to wrap up the season on a high by winning the Nedbank Cup when they meet Sekhukhune United in the final at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Pirates, who ended runners-up in the Premiership, have been boosted by the return of star player Thembinkosi Lorch from injury in their impressive league finale against AmaZulu.
“We just finished the [league] season, we had an excellent 2023. I’m happy to have everybody ready to play,” Riveiro said.
“Obviously we are going to the final and it’s going to be a difficult task for me to decide who is going to start and who is going to be part of the 20 because I have a fantastic squad full of talent.”
Midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula will not be available for selection after he picked up a fourth yellow card against Usuthu.
Bucs can end with a cup double in 2022/23, having lifted the MTN8 trophy in November.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Jose Riveiro pleads for patience for Pirates' 17-year-old sensation Ratomo
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
While Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has no doubt that young striker Relebohile Ratomo is destined for a great future, he has urged for patience to allow the teenager to be gradually introduced to top-tier football.
Ratomo, 17, has become a sensation for the Buccaneers as he has hit the ground running after being promoted from the reserve team to the senior side last month.
The youngster has a goal and assist from his two appearances in the 2022/23 DStv Premiership, which was concluded on Saturday.
The teenager was on the scoresheet in the 4-0 victory over AmaZulu at the weekend and provided an assist for Monnapule Saleng.
Ratomo also forced an own goal from Elias Pelembe in his Premiership debut match, a 1-1 draw against Royal AM earlier this month.
Ratomo had been a key player for Pirates' Joseph Makhanya-coached reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) where he was nominated for the 2022/23 Player of the Season gong.
Riveiro is excited about the player but has cautioned against putting unnecessary pressure on him with a lot of expectations.
“Ratomo is part of the starting XI in this team at the age of 17 and that tells a story of how good a player he is and could be in the future,” Riveiro said.
“He is a young player, and we have to go little by little with him. We have to choose the right moments for him to play for us.
“Like I said, if he is playing in our starting XI it means he is doing something right during the week.
Riveiro says qualifying for Champions League should be standard for Pirates
“He fits into our gameplan and that is the reason we have brought him into the starting XI,” the Spaniard said.
Riveiro and his men will be looking to wrap up the season on a high by winning the Nedbank Cup when they meet Sekhukhune United in the final at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Pirates, who ended runners-up in the Premiership, have been boosted by the return of star player Thembinkosi Lorch from injury in their impressive league finale against AmaZulu.
“We just finished the [league] season, we had an excellent 2023. I’m happy to have everybody ready to play,” Riveiro said.
“Obviously we are going to the final and it’s going to be a difficult task for me to decide who is going to start and who is going to be part of the 20 because I have a fantastic squad full of talent.”
Midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula will not be available for selection after he picked up a fourth yellow card against Usuthu.
Bucs can end with a cup double in 2022/23, having lifted the MTN8 trophy in November.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
'In football you develop a thick skin': Zwane on his future with Kaizer Chiefs
Expect thrills and spills as drama unfolds on last day of PSL season
Chippa United players feeling the heat as relegation battle goes down to the wire
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos