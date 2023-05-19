South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

19 May 2023 - 10:44 By TIMESLIVE

Video stream provided by the SABC.

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

On Thursday, singer Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile testified.

Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly, her mother Ntombi, Zandile, Zandile’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for the murder. They are also charged with attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without licences and possession of ammunition.

All have pleaded not guilty.

