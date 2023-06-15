Soccer

IN PICS | Bafana greats among friends and family at Clive Barker's funeral

15 June 2023 - 13:09 By SANDILE NDLOVU
The funeral of former coach Clive Barker under way at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker's provincial memorial took place on Thursday morning at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

MC Robert Marawa oversaw the beginning of proceedings as Barker's memorial began in the city of his birth and where he spent most of his life.

Barker, who steered Bafana to the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil, died in a Durban hospital aged 78 on Saturday.

Members of the SAPS with Yvonne Barker, John Barker and MEC Siboniso Duma at the funeral of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday, June 15 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former Bafana player Lucas Radebe arrives at the funeral of late Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday, June 15 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former Bafana Bafana players Andre Arendse and Mark Williams arrive to pay their respects to their former coach Clive Barker in Durban on Thursday, June 15 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Yvonne Barker at the funeral her husband, former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker, at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Family of the late former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker arrive at his funeral at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday, June 15 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Gavin and John Barker speaking at their late father Clive Barker's memorial service at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday, June 15 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former Bafana Bafana players Mark Fish and Gavin Lane comfort John Barker, son of the late coach Clive Barker, at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Safa CEO Danny Jordaan at the funeral of the late former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former Bafana Bafana player George Dearnaley and Saddam Maake at the funeral of Clive Barker at Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
SA Football Association CEO Danny Jordaan, Yvonne Barker, John Barker and MEC Siboniso Duma at the funeral of the late former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday, June 15 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Gavin Barker reacts as his late father Clive Barker's coffin arrives at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

