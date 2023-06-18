Bafana shock Morocco: Broos cannot fathom why Lepasa is not a club regular
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made special mention of defender Mothobi Mvala and striker Zakhele Lepasa after his team's memorable 2-1 shock of much-fancied Morocco.
Goals by Percy Tau and Lepasa secured Bafana their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying win over the Atlas Lions to go top of Group K, but they may be overtaken by Morocco who still have to play against whipping boys Liberia.
The match against the 2022 World Cup semifinalists was a dead rubber as both South Africa and Morocco had qualified for next year's Nations from the three-team group. Broos was hoping for a solid performance from his team as he aims to build confidence for the finals in Ivory Coast in January and February. He got that, and more.
Mvala went into the game in the spotlight after he scored an own goal against Moroccan outfit Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinals that saw Mamelodi Sundowns narrowly denied a chance of reaching the final on away goals.
“You can always count on Mothobi because he is a guy with a fantastic mentality. Maybe not the best player in the team but with such mentality — he is an example for everyone” Broos said.
“He was playing in midfield before and now he is playing in deep defence and it is just the same. He is a good partner with Siyanda [Xulu] and the rest of the defence.
“Don’t ask for many technical and fantastic things from Mothobi, but what a strong mentality and he is an example for everyone in the team.”
Lepasa has had his doubters having battled for goals at Orlando Pirates and then on loan in the past season to SuperSport United. Broos has stuck with the striker and he has repaid the faith in him with crucial goals — his strike against Morocco followed Lepasa finding the net in the 2-1 qualifying win against Liberia in Monrovia in March that secured Bafana's place at the Nations Cup.
“Zakhele is a player who always had problems at his clubs — he did not play much at Orlando Pirates and now he doesn’t play every game at SuperSport United and I really don’t understand it.
“I gave him confidence because I know he is a good striker. Just give him confidence. He still has to improve but I am happy with him because he scored an important goal in Liberia.
“I don’t think it is nice for defenders to come up against him because of his movements and speed. We ask him to go deep because he is quick and he has done the job.
“I am very happy with him, I am a bit surprised that he is not a regular player for his club.”
Broos was also impressed by debutant Bathusi Aubaas of TS Galaxy who impressed in the heart of the midfield against far more accomplished opposition.
“I am coach who gives chances to players when they are ready for it. I saw his performances for his team and at training here at Bafana — you can see qualities.
“He is a powerful player, he is useful in the midfield and congratulations to him for giving such a performance because it was his first selection. It was a great performance against an opponent like Morocco, I am very happy for him.”
Broos was satisfied with Bafana's team performance.
“I am very, very happy today. Not only because we won the game — I think we deserved to win the game with the chances we had — but I am more happy with the performance.
“I said during the week, the result is not important but I would like to see a good performance from the boys, I would like to see the progression made over the last months.
“You saw a team that has made an enormous progression over the last month. We played against a very good team but they never dominated us.
“I am happy that this game will give confidence to this group of players — I believe in them even though some people didn’t believe in them.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.