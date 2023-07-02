“We are definitely coming into this World Cup more prepared, more confident because now we can say we have been at a World Cup before. We know what is expected from us,” Motlhalo said.
'We know what is expected': Banyana's Motlhalo oozes confidence ahead of World Cup
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
While going into this year’s Women’s Fifa World Cup as African champions might be viewed as added pressure for Banyana Banyana, star player Linda Motlhalo describes it as a confidence booster.
South Africa, who won the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) last year, are preparing to make their second appearance at the world showpiece to be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 until August 20.
Banyana are in a tough group G with Sweden, who are one of the favourites, Argentina and Italy.
Despite being the African champions, 25-year-old Motlhalo and company are the least favourites to make it out of the pool. That doesn’t take away the fact that a lot will be expected from South Africa as they are the champions of their continent.
Botswana not an ideal World Cup warm-up for Banyana: Seoposenwe
“Going there as the African champions is a confidence-booster, but that has happened already and the focus now is in on the World Cup,” Motlhalo said.
“The preparation needs to keep going.”
Banyana face Botswana in a send-off match at Tsakane Stadium in the East Rand on Sunday (3pm) before they jet off to Wellington in New Zealand, where they will be based for the World C group stages.
Motlhalo’s side will also play Costa Rica in a final warm-up match in Christchurch on Saturday July 15 before they kick off their World Cup against Sweden on July 23.
In the previous World Cup in France in 2019, Banyana bowed out of the group stages after they lost all three matches and the plan is to do better this time around.
“We are definitely coming into this World Cup more prepared, more confident because now we can say we have been at a World Cup before. We know what is expected from us,” Motlhalo said.
“We have been preparing well and each individual in the team brings different qualities. So, if I’m not on the field, the next player who is going to go in is going to do a good job as well.
“Even before Botswana we have played teams like Serbia, we have played a lot of games to prepare for the World Cup.”
In 2019, Motlhalo was unfortunate to get injured in South Africa’s first match against Spain.
“My personal target would be to not get injured this time around. As a team we will be targeting to make it out of the group,” she said.
Banyana depart from South Africa in two groups, with the first leaving on Wednesday and the rest of the team the next day.
