The 30-year-old scored a total of 17 goals — 10 in the DStv Premiership and seven in the Confed Cup where Gallants made the semifinals.
“Gallants confirms the departures of, among others, Ranga Chivaviro (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Katlego Otladisa (Orlando Pirates FC), Ismael Toure (Stellenbosch FC) and Lesiba Nku (Mamelodi Sundowns FC),” Gallants said.
While Gallants confirmed the player will be moving to Chiefs, a tussle over his signature could be brewing after another PSL club, Richards Bay FC, claimed he signed for them.
Richards Bay have been quoted in the media confirming the player signed a pre-contract with them in January.
Gallants confirm Chivaviro’s move to Chiefs, Hlanti pens a new deal at Naturena
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of striker Ranga Chivaviro ahead of the new season.
The news of Chivaviro having secured the move to Amakhosi was confirmed by his club Marumo Gallants on Friday.
Chivaviro was one of the top performers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last season and played a crucial role in Gallants’ excellent run in the Caf Confederation Cup.
The 30-year-old scored a total of 17 goals — 10 in the DStv Premiership and seven in the Confed Cup where Gallants made the semifinals.
“Gallants confirms the departures of, among others, Ranga Chivaviro (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Katlego Otladisa (Orlando Pirates FC), Ismael Toure (Stellenbosch FC) and Lesiba Nku (Mamelodi Sundowns FC),” Gallants said.
While Gallants confirmed the player will be moving to Chiefs, a tussle over his signature could be brewing after another PSL club, Richards Bay FC, claimed he signed for them.
Richards Bay have been quoted in the media confirming the player signed a pre-contract with them in January.
While Chiefs are yet to announce the arrival of Chivaviro, the Soweto giants have confirmed a one-year contract extension for defender Sifiso Hlanti with an option for a further year thereafter.
Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior said Hlanti is an important member of the team, given his experience and ability.
“We look forward to his continued hard work and sharing of his knowledge with the young players,” Motaung said.
MORE:
Exciting line-up for Orlando Pirates in Spain
Molefi Ntseki needs to bring fear factor back to Kaizer Chiefs: Gordon Igesund
Botswana not an ideal World Cup warm-up for Banyana: Seoposenwe
World Cup presents 'paradigm shift' in women's game, says Rapinoe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos