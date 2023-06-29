Pirates meet famous Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv on July 13, before taking on Independiente da Valle of Ecuador on July 15.
Exciting line-up for Orlando Pirates in Spain
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates will face a recently promoted LaLiga team and two other overseas clubs in preparation for the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season in their camp in Spain.
Pirates, who had a strong season in 2022-23 as DStv Premiership runners-up and MTN8 and Nedbank Cup winners, are going all out for an even better coming campaign.
Details of their preseason camp in Spain, the country of Bucs coach Jose Riveiro, have been released, confirming Pirates will spend close to two weeks in the city of Marbella from July 9 to 21.
They will play three friendly matches against teams from three different countries.
Pirates meet famous Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv on July 13, before taking on Independiente da Valle of Ecuador on July 15.
The Sea Robbers round off their Spanish tour against Las Palmas on July 19. The club from the island of Gran Canaria achieved promotion back to Spain's LaLiga, finishing second in the Segunda Division last campaign.
The matches will test Pirates’ mettle ahead of a potentially exciting season for Bucs.
Apart from competing in four domestic competitions — the Premiership, MTN8, new Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup — the Buccaneers will also be aiming for Caf Champions League success.
Maccabi, regulars in European interclub competitions, and Independiente del Valle are among the strongest teams in their respective countries.
