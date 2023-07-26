‘It looks good on paper’: Hunt on SuperSport’s signings

“We have versatility in the team but there is the element of youth too, which is important. The young ones have been magnificent during preseason and that’s why we have to commend the club because these boys have been here for many years.
SuperSport kick off their season with their DStv Premiership clash against Richards Bay FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 5.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
SuperSport United have done some smart business in the preseason transfer market, but coach Gavin Hunt says it all only looks good on paper.
United lost exciting midfielder Thapelo Maseko to Mamelodi Sundowns, but have brought in Washington Arubi, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Phathutshedzo Nange, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Abdulrazack Mohamed Hamza, Grant Margeman, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Etiosa Ighodaro on loan.
“Sometimes it is about the right place and right time. If you have money you can buy and do what you like but everything has fitted well with what we are trying to do,” Hunt said as the club announced a partnership with Tshwane University of Technology and renaming of their women’s team TUT Matsantsantsa Ladies FC on Tuesday.
“With Thapelo Maseko going to Sundowns, we got Grant Margeman outright and one or two others have come in. It looks good on paper but we need to put things together because the paper doesn’t win you points.
“If you ask any coach around the world at this time of the season, they will say the team is better than last season and I think our team looks stronger on paper, but we have to do it on the field.
“Last season we came third with 51 points. Can we make a few points more and do better? That’s the question we have to ask ourselves. From the outside it looks all nice, but we have certainly got players who can adjust to the way we want to play, which is the most important thing.”
While Matsatsantsa have bolstered the squad with experience, Hunt has also promoted promising Shandre Campbell, Jabu Matsio and Ime Okon from their DStv Diski Challenge reserve team after they impressed in United's preseason.
SuperSport kick off their season with their DStv Premiership clash against Richards Bay FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 5.
