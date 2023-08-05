Soccer

Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarterfinals

05 August 2023 - 09:44 By Lori Ewing
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Spain's Aitana Bonmati celebrates scoring their first goal with Teresa Abelleira, Oihane Hernandez and Alba Redondo.
Spain's Aitana Bonmati celebrates scoring their first goal with Teresa Abelleira, Oihane Hernandez and Alba Redondo.
Image: REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Aitana Bonmati netted two well-crafted goals as Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 at the Women's World Cup on Saturday to clinch a quarterfinal berth for the first time in their history.

Switzerland kept three clean sheets to top Group A, but it took a mere five minutes for midfielder Bonmati to breach their defence for the first goal for La Roja.

Additional goals from her, Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenny Hermoso completed the rout to the delight of the crowd of 43,217 — a record for a soccer game in New Zealand, women or men.

Codina's 45th-minute effort was a moment of redemption for the defender, who had earlier scored a calamitous own goal with a pass back from 40 yards (37m) that sailed past shocked keeper Cata Coll.

The Spaniards will now play the winner of Sunday's round of 16 game between the Netherlands and South Africa.

The 20th-ranked Swiss matched their best World Cup finish. They also bowed out in the round of 16 in their only other World Cup appearance in 2015.

Spain finished second in Group C, beating Costa Rica and Zambia by a combined 8-0 before being run ragged in a surprise 4-0 loss to Japan on Monday.

Coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to his team from that loss for Saturday, including dropping goalkeeper Maria Rodriguez in favour of Coll.

Bonmati got Spain on the scoreboard when she took a terrific turn with the ball to finish from close range but the Swiss equalised five minutes later when Codina put the ball through her own net.

It took La Roja — the Red One — six minutes to regain the lead when Ona Battle swung in a cross that Redondo met with a header from the back post into the far corner.

Bonmati netted her second in the 36th minute with some exquisite footwork that sent two defenders and keeper Gaelle Thalman the wrong way. She knocked the ball to her left foot and calmly curled a shot into the empty net.

Codina stabbed the ball home during a goalmouth scramble before streaking away with outstretched arms and a wide smile of relief to celebrate a goal that sent Spain into halftime with a 4-1 lead.

Hermoso scored the only goal of the second half in the 70th minute, pouncing on a poor clearance by the Swiss that left her one-on-one with keeper Gaelle Thalmann.

Bonmati, Redondo and Hermoso all now have three goals in the tournament.

Reuters

MORE:

Fifa investigating misconduct complaint involving Zambia at Women's World Cup

Fifa is investigating allegations of misconduct involving the Zambia team at the Women's Soccer World Cup after The Guardian reported coach Bruce ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Better equipped, more knowledgeable Riveiro ready to lead Pirates to glory

Having impressed and proved doubters wrong in his maiden season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is clear about ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ingle Singh, founding member of Chiefs and Sundowns, dies

Ingle Singh, an owner of and player for Marabastad Sundowns — the team that became Mamelodi Sundowns — in the 1960s and 1970s, and founding member ...
Sport
23 hours ago

PSL confirms new venue for Sundowns, Chiefs early season humdinger

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed a new venue for the highly anticipated clash between DStv Premiership defending champions Mamelodi ...
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach ... Sport
  2. Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarterfinals Soccer
  3. New signings shine as Sundowns kick off Premiership title defence on good note Soccer
  4. Netball Proteas beat Tonga to set up showdown with Uganda Sport
  5. Last Chance Saloon for Boks' stars against Argentina Rugby

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem