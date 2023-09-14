“The most important thing was to give a break to all of us, because I think we played back to back matches with high expectations to get the results and win those matches,” Ntseki told media on Thursday.
Keagan Dolly and Edmilson Dove close to return to play for Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has given an update on the progress of star players Keagan Dolly and Edmilson Dove who have been sidelined by serious injuries.
Chiefs have been hard at work this week, preparing for their DStv Premiership clash against coach John Maduka’s Royal AM at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday (5.30pm).
Dolly and Dove have not featured for Amakhosi this season while the former also missed preseason under the new coach Ntseki.
The two players are close to returning to play as Ntseki said they have been training with the rest of the team for the past few weeks.
“The most important thing was to give a break to all of us, because I think we played back to back matches with high expectations to get the results and win those matches,” Ntseki told media on Thursday.
“It was more of a mental pressure and physical stress on the players. So, we needed the break and it came at the right time.
“As for the players who have been injured, I think we look at the extent of the injury. If you look at Dolly, it was a long layoff with the injury he sustained.
“Dove also had to be rested because the injury was also serious. They are back at training and we are monitoring [them] with the medical team and the fitness trainer to see if physically they are ready and tactically they are ready.
“So, we have had two weeks of work with them, but we still have to monitor and see if they will be available for the next game or a game after Royal AM.”
Chiefs coach Ntseki says they would like to have 'quality player' Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellies
After a tough start, Chiefs have done better in their past three games where they won against AmaZulu FC and Stellenbosch FC in the league and also played to a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Royal also registered back to back victories in the league and will hope to keep that going against Amakhosi.
Ntseki emphasised the need to be at their best if they are to claim a win against the men from KwaZulu-Natal.
“We are preparing to win the game on Saturday and I think our boys are ready and fresher because of the break we have had,” Ntseki said.
“When it comes to Royal AM, their performances over the past two matches, they accumulated important points and I think the mood in the camp is high.”
