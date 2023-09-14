“In our player audit, we've put in many players though we've never gone public about them.
“It's normal for a team such as Kaizer Chiefs to be looking for quality players to strengthen the team. So, the name of Mthethwa is also making the rounds about him coming to Chiefs and there have been many other players spoken to about coming to Kaizer Chiefs.”
Ntseki opted for a diplomatic approach when quizzed if he'd be keen to meet his Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos to iron out their differences after the latter said he'd arrange to meet him to explain his controversial statement that Amakhosi players weren't deserving to received Bafana call-ups.
“As Kaizer Chiefs, we were happy to see one of our top quality players [Pule Mmodi] selected for Bafana. As for whatever happened, the important thing is we support our national team. I can only wish coach Hugo the best of luck going into Afcon [in Ivory Coast early next year],'' the Chiefs coach said.
Broos eventually made a U-turn and called-up Mmodi to replace injured Themba Zwane for the recent friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. Chiefs resume their season by hosting Royal AM in a league tie at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Chiefs coach Ntseki says they would like to have 'quality player' Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellies
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Amid reports that Stellenbosch FC have turned down numerous mega money offers from Kaizer Chiefs for their talismanic anchorman Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa, Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki has confirmed they'd like to sign the 28-year-old central midfielder.
The Premier Soccer League transfer window closes on September 22.
Recent reports said Chiefs tabled an offer of about R8m for Mthethwa, who's also understood to be in Amakhosi rivals Orlando Pirates' sights, only for the Cape winelands side to turn it down.
“The important thing is he's a good quality player, we'd love to have him any time, whenever he's available, whenever we have the resources to bring him in. He's a good player,'' Ntseki said when asked if they were interested in Mthethwa during a media open-day at their Naturena base on Thursday.
My father quit his job so I could chase this dream: Bafana star Lyle Foster
“In our player audit, we've put in many players though we've never gone public about them.
“It's normal for a team such as Kaizer Chiefs to be looking for quality players to strengthen the team. So, the name of Mthethwa is also making the rounds about him coming to Chiefs and there have been many other players spoken to about coming to Kaizer Chiefs.”
Ntseki opted for a diplomatic approach when quizzed if he'd be keen to meet his Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos to iron out their differences after the latter said he'd arrange to meet him to explain his controversial statement that Amakhosi players weren't deserving to received Bafana call-ups.
“As Kaizer Chiefs, we were happy to see one of our top quality players [Pule Mmodi] selected for Bafana. As for whatever happened, the important thing is we support our national team. I can only wish coach Hugo the best of luck going into Afcon [in Ivory Coast early next year],'' the Chiefs coach said.
Broos eventually made a U-turn and called-up Mmodi to replace injured Themba Zwane for the recent friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. Chiefs resume their season by hosting Royal AM in a league tie at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
MORE:
You ain’t seen nothing yet: new Pirates star Maswanganyi’s youth trainers
Iron Duke recalls young Pitso bursting into his office to show his credentials
Cameroon and Namibia complete Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams
Broos makes plea to South Africans after DRC fans outnumber Bafana’s
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos