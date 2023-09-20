Spain’s women players to end boycott after federation commits to change

The players could have faced sanctions including fines of up €30,000 (R607,000) and the suspension of their federation licence for two to 15 years according to Spain's Sports Act if they had refused the call-up.

Twenty players who said they were boycotting the team were called up by new coach Montse Tome, and while all of them reported for training on Tuesday two decided to leave the squad for “personal reasons”.

Neither of the players would be sanctioned and it was agreed their identities would remain anonymous.

“The first thing they have been told here has been: 'Whoever is not at ease, does not feel strong enough, should know that neither the federation nor the CSD was going to apply a sanctioning process',” Francos said.

The revolt by the players was triggered after former RFEF chief Rubiales kissed forward Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory.

She disputed his insistence the kiss was consensual, sparking a national debate about macho culture in sport and it eventually led to Rubiales's resignation.

Hermoso was not in the squad list announced on Monday and accused the RFEF of trying to divide and manipulate the players.

Spain are set to make their debut in the Women's Nations League against Sweden in Gothenburg on Friday before playing against Switzerland in Cordoba on September 26.

Reuters