Spain's Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss: prosecutor

06 September 2023 - 16:50 By Emma Pinedo and Fernando Kallas
People hold banners and protest in Madrid following a kiss between Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales and Spain's Jennifer Hermoso after the Women's World Cup final.
Image: Reuters/Isabel Infantes

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has lodged a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup, the national prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Hermoso gave her testimony on Tuesday, and the complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

With the complaint, Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing inquiry by Spain's top sport court for "serious misconduct" and an investigation by world soccer governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales from office.

Neither Hermoso's representatives nor Rubiales were immediately available for comment.

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips during the medal-giving ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup final on August 20.

Late last month, the prosecutor for Spain's high court said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of between one and four years, if Hermoso were to file a complaint.

The high court has jurisdiction over the case, as the incident took place abroad — in Sydney, Australia.

Hermoso said she did not want to be kissed, and she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an aggression".

Rubiales, who has so far refused to resign despite heavy pressure, said the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual".

Rubiales' behaviour has sparked outrage in Spain and abroad. He also grabbed his crotch while standing close to Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter during the final match.

Reuters

