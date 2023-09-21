Soccer

‘Pirates didn’t lose against Sundowns but against the ref’ — outcry over 'controversial' penalty

POLL| Was the referee correct in awarding the penalty?

21 September 2023 - 12:45 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Lucas Ribeiro Costa celebrates his goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates supporters were unhappy after the side lost on home turf against Mamelodi Sundowns through a penalty 12 minutes into the game at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The penalty, scored by Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa, has sparked a controversy, with referee Masixole Bambiso's decision in the spotlight.

Sundowns were given a penalty after Themba Zwane was brought down in the box by Siphelo Baloni 10 minutes after the game started.

Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi was given a red card after contesting Bambiso’s decision. He was not the only one unhappy about the decision, as scores of people on social media also complained.

Meanwhile, others defended the referee saying Orlando Pirates fans were lambasting him because they lost the game in the battle for the 2023-24 DStv premiership title.

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi described the result as disappointing.

“It is so sad when you get a decision against you so early into the game but what can you do? You always have to try to soldier on. I think the boys fought — especially in the second half we tried to get the equaliser. Hopefully in the next game we will get something,” Sibisi said.

Pirates coach Jose Reveiro, speaking to SABC after the game, said despite losing against Sundowns he was proud of his players. The coach did not want to speak about the controversial penalty.

“It is a difficult job, we have to believe in referees' honesty every time. I don’t know if today they were lucky or not.” 

Calls have been mounting for video assistant referee (VAR) technology to be introduced in South Africa. 

The debate continues. Here are some reactions from social media:

