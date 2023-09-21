Restaurant Week bookings open for 38 days of discounted dining countrywide

The latest edition of Restaurant Week offers a rare treat: more than a month of cut-price dining at selected restaurants countrywide. It kicks off on September 29 ending on November 5, offering epicurean feasts over 38 days at 130 participating restaurants around the country. Booking opens on Friday and this very popular initiative means you must book early to enjoy discounted dining at your fave eatery.
All reservations for Restaurant Week must be made online to receive the discounted dining option. No telephonic bookings will be accepted by participating restaurants.
Visit www.restaurantweek.co.za for the list of restaurants participating, menus and prices and reservations.
Here are my five top picks for dining out in Johannesburg:
Image: Supplied
Here are my five top picks for dining out in Johannesburg:
LIBERTE
The Woods, 345 Jan Smuts Ave, Craighall, JHB
Make a booking at the restaurant that took top honours countrywide in the May 2023 edition of Restaurant Week.
Offering: lunch or dinner with many delectable choices for a three-course French Delights menu @ R395 per person, including several vegetarian options.
Menu highlights: There's so much to choose from to suit all tastes, making selection a little tricky, so book to go back. I liked the idea of a chicken breast in Dijon cream sauce or Steak Frite for mains, and I love their crème brûlée, a fave dessert option.
MAMASAMBA
Image: Supplied
Cradock Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg
This popular bar/restaurant gets 10/10 for looks. It is a really funky and fun place to be seen. Don't forget to enjoy a cocktail at their stunning bar before heading to your table.
Offering: A three-course lunch and dinner Latin fiesta for R495 per person featuring many vegetarian options.
Menu highlights: A choice of delectable acevichado rainbow roll that includes tempura prawn, avo and cucumber rolls for starters and my eyes are on the coal-fired fillet for mains and dulce de leche ice cream sandwich dessert.
WINEHOUSE AT TEN BOMPAS
Image: Supplied
Ten Bompas Hotel, 10 Bompas Road, Dunkeld West
Fine dining in an elegant boutique hotel at a competitive price.
Offering: A wonderful five-course dinner menu for R580 per person featuring a choice of interesting vegetarian options.
Menu highlights: A choice of three starters. The venison tartar with cured egg yolk, soy, sesame seed and coriander Chinese salsa took my fancy, as did the lamb loin main and a yummy Rocky Road trio chocolate, caramel and vanilla mouse with two other courses in between.
Image: Supplied
OLD OAK RESTAURANT
1 Fairway Ave, Linksfield north
This restaurant is receiving rave reviews and what makes it different is that it is situated at a golf club, offering good views over the fairway. And it serves gourmet food.
Offering: A delicious fine dining dinner menu for R545 per person with many vegetarian choices. And there's a complimentary drink on arrival.
Menu highlights: I love lamb so the main of lamb saddle with celeriac, asparagus and black garlic would be my choice and for a sweet ending choose between the lemon posset and fallen oak brandy snap for dessert and friandise at the end of the meal.
CHE ARGENTINE GRILL
128 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood, Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
The highlight of this popular eatery is the huge open fire that dominates the open kitchen where most of the menu options are cooked to perfection over the coals.
Offering: An affordable three-course lunch or dinner at R375 per person and though meat is their speciality, there are many vegetarian options to choose from.
Menu highlights: Choose between a selection of homemade Argentinian pastries and empanadas with a selection of fillings. As a meat eater I'd go for their melt-in-the-mouth Asado short ribs or their super tender spider steak, and for sweets you can't go wrong with their flagship dessert, a cream caramel with dulce de leche. Yum.
