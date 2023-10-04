Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns need a big squad: Mokwena hits back at critics

04 October 2023 - 12:45
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena shakes hands with Bumamuru coach Vivier Bahati after their Caf Champions League second preliminary round at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena shakes hands with Bumamuru coach Vivier Bahati after their Caf Champions League second preliminary round at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

With more than 30 players in their squad, Mamelodi Sundowns have often been criticised by opposition supporters for hogging the best players, but coach Rulani Mokwena says circumstances demand his team have such depth. 

The Brazilians are involved in establishing a healthy lead in the DStv Premiership, seeking a remarkable seventh title in succession, and on Saturday they contest the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates in Durban.

There is also the Caf Champions League, Carling Black Label Knockout, Nedbank Cup and African Football League (AFL) — though that depends on finding a resolution in a dispute with the Premier Soccer League, which has resolved not to make space on its calendar for Downs' participation.

Mokwena said many of his players are also regulars for their national teams. So many demands across national football and six competitions domestically and internationally, requiring management of players through extensive gruelling schedules, mean quality in numbers is critically important. 

“We may get criticised as Sundowns for the size of the squad, but we need everybody. The most important improvements this season have been that even if we make rotations and give players chances the standard doesn’t drop,” Mokwena said. 

“We maintain the level of performance and that has become important. I said to them [the players] at the end of last season I am not convinced rotation is the solution we should be adopting.” 

Mokwena added the other advantage of having a big squad is it results in competitive training sessions. 

“The reality is we can’t play everybody in every game, but we need everybody for competitive training sessions and competitive training sessions mean there must be mileage in the legs. 

“Also, there needs to be confidence in the hearts and minds, there needs to be a feeling that 'I can play if I do well', and a sense of meritocracy. There must be a sense that 'If I have [a] good training attitude and training performances and good match performances, I will be able to make a contribution'. 

“And you see it even with the atmosphere around. You have to be around these players and the team to feel there is a sense of brotherhood and deep sense of trust that bonds them.  

“That is important because it is going to be a difficult season, if you look at the number of games and competitions we have to play.” 

Sundowns have one more game — and a big one, in the Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium — then get some relief from their congested schedule in the coming Fifa international date.

“This is just the start, but it is a good start and we just have to maintain and try to get through this period. It is one more game and then it is the Fifa break and we will get a bit of rest and training time to improve certain things. 

“The unfortunate part is we have a lot of our players going to their national teams. 

READ MORE

With lineage from the Royal House of Pirates, Mokwena faces emotional cup final

The Sundowns head coach has strong personal and family ties with the Buccaneers
Sport
16 hours ago

Sundowns-PSL issue a staring contest of soccer boss heavyweights

The PSL’s board has voted not to adjust the domestic calendar to allow Sundowns to compete in the lucrative AFL
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Mokwena humbled by kind words from ‘role model’ Sono

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has responded with humility to lavish praise showered on him by his uncle and South African football legend ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘I coach because I have a licence and have earned it’: Gavin Hunt’s daughter Kaitlin

The 25-year-old is a social media manager, holds a degree in biokinetics and is a coach of the girls' team at amateur club Warriors FC
Sport
2 days ago

‘I don’t know which results you’re talking about’: Riveiro on Pirates’ defeats

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riverio has put behind him his team's three losses in four games they have suffered going into Saturday's MTN8 final ...
Sport
22 hours ago

POLL | AFL’s R76m prize: if not Sundowns, which SA team should compete?

The battle for the R76m prize of the African Football League and which South African team should compete has been met with mixed reaction.
Sport
1 day ago

Caf confirms prize money for AFL amid PSL's pushback over Sundowns' participation

It appears as if the Confederation of African Football are standing their ground that the controversial African Football League will go ahead as ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Rassie unfazed as Irish radio host mocks him for his ‘giant rugby brain’ Rugby
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns need a big squad: Mokwena hits back at critics Soccer
  3. Fearless Fourie to the fore for Boks after strong display against Tonga Rugby
  4. With lineage from the Royal House of Pirates, Mokwena faces emotional cup final Sport
  5. Kompany raves as Lyle Foster strike helps Burnley to first EPL win Soccer

Latest Videos

Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice
'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...