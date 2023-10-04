“Also, there needs to be confidence in the hearts and minds, there needs to be a feeling that 'I can play if I do well', and a sense of meritocracy. There must be a sense that 'If I have [a] good training attitude and training performances and good match performances, I will be able to make a contribution'.
Mamelodi Sundowns need a big squad: Mokwena hits back at critics
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
With more than 30 players in their squad, Mamelodi Sundowns have often been criticised by opposition supporters for hogging the best players, but coach Rulani Mokwena says circumstances demand his team have such depth.
The Brazilians are involved in establishing a healthy lead in the DStv Premiership, seeking a remarkable seventh title in succession, and on Saturday they contest the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates in Durban.
There is also the Caf Champions League, Carling Black Label Knockout, Nedbank Cup and African Football League (AFL) — though that depends on finding a resolution in a dispute with the Premier Soccer League, which has resolved not to make space on its calendar for Downs' participation.
Mokwena said many of his players are also regulars for their national teams. So many demands across national football and six competitions domestically and internationally, requiring management of players through extensive gruelling schedules, mean quality in numbers is critically important.
“We may get criticised as Sundowns for the size of the squad, but we need everybody. The most important improvements this season have been that even if we make rotations and give players chances the standard doesn’t drop,” Mokwena said.
“We maintain the level of performance and that has become important. I said to them [the players] at the end of last season I am not convinced rotation is the solution we should be adopting.”
Mokwena added the other advantage of having a big squad is it results in competitive training sessions.
“The reality is we can’t play everybody in every game, but we need everybody for competitive training sessions and competitive training sessions mean there must be mileage in the legs.
“Also, there needs to be confidence in the hearts and minds, there needs to be a feeling that 'I can play if I do well', and a sense of meritocracy. There must be a sense that 'If I have [a] good training attitude and training performances and good match performances, I will be able to make a contribution'.
“And you see it even with the atmosphere around. You have to be around these players and the team to feel there is a sense of brotherhood and deep sense of trust that bonds them.
“That is important because it is going to be a difficult season, if you look at the number of games and competitions we have to play.”
Sundowns have one more game — and a big one, in the Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium — then get some relief from their congested schedule in the coming Fifa international date.
“This is just the start, but it is a good start and we just have to maintain and try to get through this period. It is one more game and then it is the Fifa break and we will get a bit of rest and training time to improve certain things.
“The unfortunate part is we have a lot of our players going to their national teams.”
