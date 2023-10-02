Sport

Sundowns-PSL issue a staring contest of soccer boss heavyweights

The PSL’s board has voted not to adjust the domestic calendar to allow Sundowns to compete in the lucrative AFL

02 October 2023 - 20:59
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) decision to block Mamelodi Sundowns’ participation in the African Football League AFL appears set to develop into a Mexican standoff between three of South African football’s administrative heavyweights, insiders believe...

