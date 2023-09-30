Soccer

Caf confirms prize money for AFL amid PSL's pushback over Sundowns' participation

30 September 2023 - 18:48
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe addresses Caf's 45th ordinary general assembly at Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on July 12 2023.
Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe addresses Caf's 45th ordinary general assembly at Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on July 12 2023.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It appears as if the Confederation of African Football (Caf) are standing their ground that the controversial African Football League (AFL) will go ahead as planned despite reports of a push back from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).    

This after Caf confirmed the prize money for the new continental tournament which will be contested for by eight teams, including South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.    

Al Ahly (Egypt), Simba SC (Tanzania), Enyimba FC (Nigeria), Wydad AC (Morocco), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) and Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola).    

 In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Caf said winners of the inaugural tournament will pocket $4m (about R76m) while the runners up will collect $3m (about R57m).    

The winner of this lucrative tournament would have played only six matches to collect this hefty prize cheque.    

The AFL will kick off on Friday, October 20 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania with a fixture between Simba and Ahly.    

The rich will keep getting richer: Avram Grant critical of African Super League

The Zambia coach says teams should not be handpicked but given an equal chance to qualify for the new league
Sport
2 months ago

The third-place finishers will take home $1,7m while the side that finishes fourth will go home with a prize money of $1m.    

“The AFL is a Caf competition established in partnership with Fifa. One of the main objectives for forming the AFL is to ensure that the quality of African Club football is globally competitive, and that African football clubs are commercially viable,” reads the statement.    

“The AFL will also contribute to the development and growth of youth football talent on the African continent. Caf’s intention is that all the 54 Caf member associations including the countries that may not have football clubs in the AFL should benefit and receive financial contributions from the commercial viability and success of the AFL.”    

There are unconfirmed reports that Sundowns’ participation in the tournament hangs in a balance after PSL’s board of governors (BoG) allegedly voted against the club’s involvement.    

It is believed that lack of communication from the organisers to the PSL is one of the thorny issues as the PSL will need to significantly alter the already congested fixtures for Sundowns to be able to participate in the AFL.    

The PSL is yet to provide a say on the matter, but it is believed that the PSL BoG met on Thursday where they voted against Sundowns' participation in the AFL.

TimesLIVE has asked for a say from PSL, and the story will be updated as soon as it has been made available. 

MORE:

Record-breaking Sundowns continue their swaggering start to the season

This one was for the statisticians and the record books. Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at a wet and cold ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Sundowns’ Mabena, 16, becomes youngest Premiership scorer

While Mamelodi Sundowns set a new DStv Premiership unbeaten record of 32 matches beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 on Wednesday night, another huge mark ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates boss Jose Riveiro at his wits' end over team's shocking exit from the Champions League

Distraught Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro had a difficult time explaining his side’s shocking exit from the Caf Champions League and appears to ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Ramoreboli surprised Saleng didn't play as Pirates are dumped out of Champions League

Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli was surprised that Orlando Pirates’ danger man Monnapule Saleng was an unused substitute as the Soweto giants ...
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Caf confirms prize money for AFL amid PSL's pushback over Sundowns' ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns brush aside Burundi minnows to progress to Champions League group ... Soccer
  3. SIU probing old Sascoc spending, says president Barry Hendricks Sport
  4. Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace, Wolves shock Man ... Soccer
  5. Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett living on borrowed time as Mayo's brace inspires ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives