Sundowns coach Mokwena hoping for no 'sideshows' in MTN8 final against Pirates
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is hoping for no sideshows in an attempt to intimidate the referee or unsporting tackles when they take on rivals Orlando Pirates.
The Brazilians take on the Buccaneers in the sold-out and hugely anticipated MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm) and Mokwena doesn’t want incidents to spoil the game.
“Hopefully it's a good game of football without the harassment of referees, without the physicality with tackles that are over the top,” he said.
“You know almost every game we lose a player when we play against Pirates with a serious injury. You know about Hashim Domingo in the Carling Black Label, Abubeker Nassir is still not here because of the situation with Siyabonga Mpontshane.
“In the last game, Nkosinathi Sibisi took Marcelo Allende out on the halfway line with a studs-up two-footed tackle and Marcelo hasn’t really recovered from that tackle.
“I am hoping for a game that doesn’t have too much of those so that people are able to talk about the football and less about the handbags and things on the periphery.”
Mokwena admitted they will be up against a good team but have done their homework.
“The detail is in the fact that the personality of Pirates during 90 minutes is not the same. In all our encounters, the way they start the first half is not the same way they finish it.
“And the same way they start the second half, is not the same way they finish the match. Just like them who will go into every single detail, we will also zoom in on details and plan as best as we possibly can.
“We will make sure that players have enough information. At times we give players more information than necessary but that’s what we believe in because preparation eliminates fear.
“I am a big fan of that statement because when you are prepared you have less anxiety. When you have less anxiety, you are able to see and read situations better and you have a better understanding of the opposition.
“You can ready if it is a midfield five, a midfield three or a midfield four or do they press with one, two or three. Do they press to go in and out, do they press to go out and in, do they build from the back and which side they like to go to.
“There are a lot of things that players have to be aware of. That is the information we try to give to them based on footage, data and a lot of experience.
“We talk a lot to the players. I ask them how they feel, what they think, what did they see and what did they experience. From that you try to formulate some ideas about what you want to get from the game.
“It is a difficult opponent, some very good players on the pitch and an opponent that is playing its third cup final as a group. So, we know and we understand the magnitude of the assignment and we have to go for it.”
