“Penalties are a lottery, it [missing] can happen to anyone,” Xoki said ahead of the cup final in which Bucs will defend the trophy they won last year.
“Unfortunately it happened to him but luckily for us straight after the game, yes, the guy was still distraught and feeling emotional, but the following day you could see the positive attitude and a positive mindset in the session.
“So already that was a plus for us. We don't have to do much to lift him up because he has already lifted himself up on that score. We just have to encourage him more.
“There will be plenty more opportunities for him to take penalties again and when the chance comes he will take them because he's prepared for them.
“I've missed myself and I don't shy away from taking them again. We have to make sure that he also understands [that] so that next time he doesn't shy away from responsibility as he didn't on Friday.
‘We don’t have to do much to lift him’: Xoki on Pirates’ ‘distraught’ penalty-taker Mofokeng
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Relebogile Mofokeng should be encouraged to take more penalties in the future despite heartbreakingly seeing his spot-kick saved when Orlando Pirates were knocked out by Botswana club Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round.
That's the view of Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki who has also missed penalties in the past before becoming a regular taker and scorer.
Mofokeng, 18, a Pirates junior ranks product, shed tears at Orlando Stadium on Friday when Jwaneng keeper Goitseone Phoko saved his kick resulting in the Buccaneers losing 5-4 on penalties after the sides had played to a 1-1 (aggregate) draw over two legs.
The defeat was the fourth in a row in all competitions for Pirates who now have a tougher assignment facing high-riding Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
“Penalties are a lottery, it [missing] can happen to anyone,” Xoki said ahead of the cup final in which Bucs will defend the trophy they won last year.
“Unfortunately it happened to him but luckily for us straight after the game, yes, the guy was still distraught and feeling emotional, but the following day you could see the positive attitude and a positive mindset in the session.
“So already that was a plus for us. We don't have to do much to lift him up because he has already lifted himself up on that score. We just have to encourage him more.
“There will be plenty more opportunities for him to take penalties again and when the chance comes he will take them because he's prepared for them.
“I've missed myself and I don't shy away from taking them again. We have to make sure that he also understands [that] so that next time he doesn't shy away from responsibility as he didn't on Friday.
With lineage from the Royal House of Pirates, Mokwena faces emotional cup final
“We're happy to have a young mindset like that and it's going to be great for the team going forward.”
Xoki added that having won the last two cup finals (the 2022-23 MTN8 and Nedbank Cup) Pirates are confident that experience will help them turn the corner on Saturday against Sundowns, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season.
“It's always a factor [the experience of winning a cup' that says, 'OK we're capable of doing that'. We know in the league we have not done well against them [Sundowns] recently, but we have positives when we look at the games.
“We're going to this one with all the positives that we have, knowing that we're capable of beating them. The nice part about this one it's a knockout game and we know what it entails to play in a knockout game.
“We'll try to do our level best. We know how to play knockout games and this is our third final in a row. We have to make sure we use all the experience we gained in the two finals we've played.”
READ MORE
SAZI HADEBE | MTN final a chance for Maswanganyi to showcase his undoubted talent
Stony-faced Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki battles for right answers
‘I don’t know which results you’re talking about’: Riveiro on Pirates’ defeats
'As old as I am, would I just decide to come and lie to this court?': Witness to defence lawyer in Meyiwa trial
POLL | AFL’s R76m prize: if not Sundowns, which SA team should compete?
Sundowns-PSL issue a staring contest of soccer boss heavyweights
Kompany raves as Lyle Foster strike helps Burnley to first EPL win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos