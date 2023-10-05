Soccer

‘We don’t have to do much to lift him’: Xoki on Pirates’ ‘distraught’ penalty-taker Mofokeng

05 October 2023 - 08:56
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Relebogile Mofokeng should be encouraged to take more penalties in the future despite heartbreakingly seeing his spot-kick saved when Orlando Pirates were knocked out by Botswana club Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round.

That's the view of Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki who has also missed penalties in the past before becoming a regular taker and scorer. 

Mofokeng, 18, a Pirates junior ranks product, shed tears at Orlando Stadium on Friday when Jwaneng keeper Goitseone Phoko saved his kick resulting in the Buccaneers losing 5-4 on penalties after the sides had played to a 1-1 (aggregate) draw over two legs. 

The defeat was the fourth in a row in all competitions for Pirates who now have a tougher assignment facing high-riding Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“Penalties are a lottery, it [missing] can happen to anyone,” Xoki said ahead of the cup final in which Bucs will defend the trophy they won last year.

“Unfortunately it happened to him but luckily for us straight after the game, yes, the guy was still distraught and feeling emotional, but the following day you could see the positive attitude and a positive mindset in the session. 

“So already that was a plus for us. We don't have to do much to lift him up because he has already lifted himself up on that score. We just have to encourage him more.

“There will be plenty more opportunities for him to take penalties again and when the chance comes he will take them because he's prepared for them.

“I've missed myself and I don't shy away from taking them again. We have to make sure that he also understands [that] so that next time he doesn't shy away from responsibility as he didn't on Friday.

With lineage from the Royal House of Pirates, Mokwena faces emotional cup final

The Sundowns head coach has strong personal and family ties with the Buccaneers
Sport
1 day ago

“We're happy to have a young mindset like that and it's going to be great for the team going forward.”

Xoki added that having won the last two cup finals (the 2022-23 MTN8 and Nedbank Cup) Pirates are confident that experience will help them turn the corner on Saturday against Sundowns, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season.

“It's always a factor [the experience of winning a cup' that says, 'OK we're capable of doing that'. We know in the league we have not done well against them [Sundowns] recently, but we have positives when we look at the games.

“We're going to this one with all the positives that we have, knowing that we're capable of beating them. The nice part about this one it's a knockout game and we know what it entails to play in a knockout game.

“We'll try to do our level best. We know how to play knockout games and this is our third final in a row. We have to make sure we use all the experience we gained in the two finals we've played.”

