Sundowns handed favourable Champions League group stages draw

06 October 2023 - 16:43
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Hlompho Kekana, programme director Thomas Mlambo and Rainford Kalaba all smiles during the Caf Confederation Cup draw at SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns received a favourable Caf Champions League group stages draw against Pyramids of Egypt, TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo and FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania. 

Sundowns, who lost in the semifinal to Wydad Casablanca earlier this year, will be favourites to get out of the group considering Pyramids and TP Mazembe played in the Confederation Cup last season. 

Not much is known about FC Nouadhibou who are unlikely to play their home matches in Mauritania because of the stringent criteria used by Caf for hosting venues. 

When Sundowns take on Pyramids, they will be up against a familiar face in former Bafana Bafana striker Fagrie Lakay who is with the side from Cairo. 

Elsewhere in the Champions League, defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt were drawn in tricky group D with CR Belouizdad of Algeria, Young Africans from Tanzania and Medeama of Ghana. 

Last season’s losing finalists Wydad are in group B with Simba of Tanzania, Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast and Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana, who stunned Orlando Pirates to make it to this stage. 

In group C, Esperance of Tunisia, Petro Atletico of Angola, Al Hilal of Sudan and Étoile du Sahel of Tunisia will battle it out to see which two teams progress to the next round. 

In the Confederation Cup, SuperSport United were drawn in a tough group A with Al Hilal of Libya, little-known Future FC of Egypt and defending champions U.S.M.A of Algeria. 

SuperSport qualified for the group stages by brushing aside minnows Gaborone United 4-1 on aggregate after they drew 1-1 in Botswana and completed the job 3-0 in Polokwane. 

Sekhukhune United were pitted in an equally tricky group D with Stade Malien of Mali, Diables Noirs of Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo and two-time champions RS Berkane of Morocco. 

The group stages for both tournaments will start on the last weekend of November. 

