Elsewhere in the Champions League, defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt were drawn in tricky group D with CR Belouizdad of Algeria, Young Africans from Tanzania and Medeama of Ghana.
Last season’s losing finalists Wydad are in group B with Simba of Tanzania, Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast and Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana, who stunned Orlando Pirates to make it to this stage.
In group C, Esperance of Tunisia, Petro Atletico of Angola, Al Hilal of Sudan and Étoile du Sahel of Tunisia will battle it out to see which two teams progress to the next round.
In the Confederation Cup, SuperSport United were drawn in a tough group A with Al Hilal of Libya, little-known Future FC of Egypt and defending champions U.S.M.A of Algeria.
Sundowns handed favourable Champions League group stages draw
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns received a favourable Caf Champions League group stages draw against Pyramids of Egypt, TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo and FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania.
Sundowns, who lost in the semifinal to Wydad Casablanca earlier this year, will be favourites to get out of the group considering Pyramids and TP Mazembe played in the Confederation Cup last season.
Not much is known about FC Nouadhibou who are unlikely to play their home matches in Mauritania because of the stringent criteria used by Caf for hosting venues.
When Sundowns take on Pyramids, they will be up against a familiar face in former Bafana Bafana striker Fagrie Lakay who is with the side from Cairo.
Elsewhere in the Champions League, defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt were drawn in tricky group D with CR Belouizdad of Algeria, Young Africans from Tanzania and Medeama of Ghana.
Last season’s losing finalists Wydad are in group B with Simba of Tanzania, Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast and Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana, who stunned Orlando Pirates to make it to this stage.
In group C, Esperance of Tunisia, Petro Atletico of Angola, Al Hilal of Sudan and Étoile du Sahel of Tunisia will battle it out to see which two teams progress to the next round.
In the Confederation Cup, SuperSport United were drawn in a tough group A with Al Hilal of Libya, little-known Future FC of Egypt and defending champions U.S.M.A of Algeria.
SuperSport qualified for the group stages by brushing aside minnows Gaborone United 4-1 on aggregate after they drew 1-1 in Botswana and completed the job 3-0 in Polokwane.
Sekhukhune United were pitted in an equally tricky group D with Stade Malien of Mali, Diables Noirs of Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo and two-time champions RS Berkane of Morocco.
The group stages for both tournaments will start on the last weekend of November.
MORE:
‘We don’t have to do much to lift him’: Xoki on Pirates’ ‘distraught’ penalty-taker Mofokeng
‘Sundowns will be champions in February or March,’ predicts Bafana coach Hugo Broos
POLL | Can Pirates really beat magnificent Sundowns in MTN8 final?
‘It’s about converting’, Erasmus says of goal-shy Pirates before final against Sundowns
‘I don’t know which results you’re talking about’: Riveiro on Pirates’ defeats
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos