Soccer

Bafana held to dull 0-0 draw against Eswatini

13 October 2023 - 20:06
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 13: Lyle Foster of South Africa and Mcolisi Manana,philani Mkhontfo of Eswatini during the international friendly match between South Africa and Eswatini at FNB Stadium on October 13, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 13: Lyle Foster of South Africa and Mcolisi Manana,philani Mkhontfo of Eswatini during the international friendly match between South Africa and Eswatini at FNB Stadium on October 13, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Image: Lefty Shivambu

A full-strength Bafana Bafana huffed and puffed to a disappointing 0-0 draw against lowly-ranked neighbours Eswatini in an international friendly played at an empty FNB Stadium on Friday.

The match forms part of Bafana's preparation for the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Hugo Broos' team performance failed to raise hopes of them doing anything better in the upcoming challenges as Bafana battled to create clear-cut chances against a side they were expected to wallop. 

Broos started the match with his strongest line-up against Eswatini, ranked 144th in the world. Though Bafana had better possession and chances in both halves they failed to take advantage of them.

Bafana face Benin and Rwanda next month and then meet Tunisia, Mali and Namibia, the teams they were drawn against this week in Group E.

But Bafana will first meet Ivory Coast, the hosts of the 2023 Afcon, in a friendly in Abidjan on Tuesday night (9pm, SA time) before starting final preparations for the start of the World Cup qualifiers and the Afcon next year. 

READ MORE

Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for stretching fixtures to eve of Afcon

Outspoken Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has taken another swipe at the Premier Soccer League for not heeding his call to break the current campaign ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I am happy, it could have been worse’ — Bafana coach Hugo Broos reacts to Afcon draw

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has reacted with a smile to the Africa Cup of Nations draw that pitted South Africa with Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Bafana drawn against Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in 2023 Afcon

Bafana Bafana were drawn against Tunisia, Mali and neighbours Namibia in Group E in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals draw that was ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bafana held to dull 0-0 draw against Eswatini Soccer
  2. Inaugural Carling Knockout champions will walk away with a cool R6.6m Soccer
  3. Bok coach Nienaber names strongest possible squad for World Cup quarterfinal ... Rugby
  4. Gill may return for Pakistan clash, India mull three spinners Cricket
  5. Pieter Coetzé, Matthew Sates land gold on first day of World Cup in Athens Sport

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...