Soccer

Ex-Spanish FA chief Rubiales banned for three years over kiss scandal

30 October 2023 - 14:55 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales is pictured after leaving the high court in Madrid, Spain, on September 15 2023. File photo.
Former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales is pictured after leaving the high court in Madrid, Spain, on September 15 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), has been banned from all football-related activities for three years, world soccer's ruling body said on Monday.

The suspension was imposed following the allegedly non-consensual kiss Rubiales gave to Spain player Jenni Hermoso after this year's Women's World Cup final in which Spain beat England.

The "kiss-gate" scandal completely overshadowed what was a momentous moment for Spanish women's soccer and blew up into a sexism storm that attracted global headlines.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," FIFA said in a statement.

Rubiales' lawyers told Reuters they would be not be commenting on the decision.

Rubiales resigned in September from his position as RFEF president, saying his position had become untenable. He had initially vowed not to stand down despite pressure from players, politicians and women's groups.

Hermoso filed a complaint against Rubiales that he and his entourage had issued a statement without her approval quoting her as saying the kiss was a "mutual, totally spontaneous gesture".

Rubiales, 46, has the right to appeal against the decision.

"Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision today," FIFA said. "The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee."

Former England midfielder Sue Smith said it was the right outcome.

"Something had to be done. I watched it at the time and thought it wasn't right," she told Sky Sports.

"Women's football stuck together on this and it's the right outcome."

Reuters

MORE:

Spain’s women players to end boycott after federation commits to change

Spain's World Cup-winning squad agreed to end their boycott of the national team early on Wednesday after the country's football federation (RFEF) ...
Sport
1 month ago

Sexual assault investigation lands Spain's former soccer boss in court

Former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales headed to the Madrid high court on Friday to face questions from a judge regarding a sexual assault ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Spanish reporter 'groped' live on air, suspect arrested minutes later

Police in Spain arrested a man for alleged sexual assault of a journalist after he touched her rear while she was live on air, with the man's actions ...
News
1 month ago

Spain’s soccer chief Luis Rubiales quits over kiss scandal

Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales quit his post on Sunday after three weeks of scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicited kiss to ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ex-Spanish FA chief Rubiales banned for three years over kiss scandal Soccer
  2. Distraught All Blacks left with little to say after seismic defeat Rugby
  3. We have a goal in Cairo: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena ahead of AFL second leg ... Soccer
  4. POLL | How do you feel about the Boks squad not winning any World Rugby Awards? Rugby
  5. Kolisi to Bok coach Nienaber: ‘I appreciate you, we love you as a team’ Sport

Latest Videos

'I diagnosed her with coloncystitis, not appendicitis': Videos where Matthew ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest