Pirates knocked out of Carling Cup by Richards Bay in Durban
Orlando Pirates continued with their poor form when they were eliminated 5-4 on penalties by Richards Bay FC in the last 8 of the Carling Knockout Cup in Durban on Saturday.
The defeat ended Pirates' brilliant run under Jose Riveiro in cup competition as this was the Spanish coach's first defeat in four cup competitions since arriving in SA at the beginning of last season.
Pirates had won the previous three cup finals in the Premier Soccer League.
The match was the first of a double header that was watched by close to half of the capacity at the iconic 2010 World Cup stadium.
Pirates wasted a lot of opportunities in the 120 minutes and despite a number of changes made by Riveiro during the match they struggled to break the home side's defence.
Pirates started this match as overwhelming favourites to go through as they've won the last three cup competitions in the Premier Soccer League and Riveiro was yet to lose an official cup match since he arrived in SA at the start of last season.
But the form in which Pirates came to this match on the back of four matches without a win in the DStv Premiership and that seem to have had an impact in how they struggled against Kaitano Tembo's charges.
Pirates started the match with Evidence Makgopa as the main striker supported by Thembinkosi Lorch, Monnapule Saleng and Patrick Maswanganyi but they all failed to trouble Bay's young keeper Philasande Manqele, in goal because the regular number one from Uganda Jamal Magoola was not part of the squad because of religious reasons.
Magoola, who is a Muslim, decided not to play in the cup which is sponsored by Carling Black Label beer.
Riveiro brought in Phillip Ndlondlo, Zakhele Lepasa, Karim Kimvuidi, Relebogile Mofokeng for Saleng, Makgopa, Lorch and Kermit Erasmus but all these changes fail to bring any impact in the game though Pirates looked a better side in latter stages of this match.
Lepasa should have done better when he had the ball coming his way unmarked in the area after Mofokeng had done well to go through his markers on the left.
The Bucs striker, who has been off form of late, failed to trap the ball and the chance to finish the match in second half of extra-time went begging.
Lepasa was also unlucky to see his free kick saved by Manqele, who is in the middle of his matric exams, a minute after failing to trap the ball.
With Saleng and Lorch, who were both wasteful in possession, Pirates struggled with their game.
But after the duo was pulled off Pirates started to play with some purpose going forward. Pirates were so poor in the first half of this match that they only created one scoring opportunity despite having 72% percent of possession.
Despite not finishing the match and having one of his poor days on the field, Lorch once again was voted by fans as man-of-the-match and went home with a cheque of R100 000 just as he did when Pirates beat Cape Town Spurs in the first round.