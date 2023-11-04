Pirates knocked out of Carling Cup by Richards Bay in Durban

Orlando Pirates continued with their poor form when they were eliminated 5-4 on penalties by Richards Bay FC in the last 8 of the Carling Knockout Cup in Durban on Saturday.

The defeat ended Pirates' brilliant run under Jose Riveiro in cup competition as this was the Spanish coach's first defeat in four cup competitions since arriving in SA at the beginning of last season.

Pirates had won the previous three cup finals in the Premier Soccer League.

The match was the first of a double header that was watched by close to half of the capacity at the iconic 2010 World Cup stadium.

Pirates wasted a lot of opportunities in the 120 minutes and despite a number of changes made by Riveiro during the match they struggled to break the home side's defence.

But the form in which Pirates came to this match on the back of four matches without a win in the DStv Premiership and that seem to have had an impact in how they struggled against Kaitano Tembo's charges.