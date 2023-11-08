Soccer

Chiefs back to winning ways against Cape Town Spurs before Soweto derby

08 November 2023 - 22:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs striker Christian Saile celebrates his goal during the DStv Premiership win over Cape Town Spurs at FNB Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs got a much-needed morale boost ahead of the Soweto derby with Orlando Pirates by beating Cape Town Spurs 3-2 at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. 

Edson Castillo, Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile found the back of the net in a match that was played behind closed doors because Chiefs were being punished for misconduct by their supporters. 

Coincidentally, Pirates will also be motivated by the fact that they also returned to winning ways on Tuesday with 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium. 

This is Chiefs first win after two successive league losses to Cape Town City and Golden Arrows while it is back to the drawing board for Spurs who remain at the bottom of the log with one win and nine losses of their 10 matches. 

Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson started the match with defender Sifiso Hlanti and midfielder Pule Mmodi on the bench to save them from the risk of collecting fourth yellow cards which would to rule them out of Saturday’s derby. 

Mmodi was ultimately introduced on the hour mark to replace Mduduzi Shabalala and fortunately he ended the match without getting into the book of the referee. 

Mmodi was part of the double change that saw midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane come on for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo as Johnson rang in the changes in search of the insurance goal. 

Chiefs took the lead through a well-taken header from Edson Castillo who connected with a telling cross that was delivered by Yusuf Maart after 16 minutes. 

Spurs were punished for poor defending as they allowed Maart to chase what looked like a harmless ball before he returned it back into the box where it was met by Castillo who kissed the back of the net. 

Chiefs increased their lead after 25 minuets when Ranga Chivaviro blasted the ball into an empty net after a mistimed clearance by Spurs defender Lubeni Haukongo fortuitously fell into his path. 

For the second goal, Spurs defence allowed Keagan Dolly space to run into the danger area before laying the ball to Ngcobo whose close range shot deflected off Haukongo and to Chivaviro, who did the rest. 

Spurs pulled back three minutes to half time when he sneaked in between Chiefs central defenders Thatayaone Dithlokwe and Given Msimango to connect with a pass from the midfield and beat advancing Itumeleng Khune. 

After 74 minutes, Spurs were unlucky not to equalise when substitute and veteran midfielder Bradley Ralani watched in agony as his shot from inside the box bounced off the crossbar to safety. 

Chiefs increased their lead after 83 minutes when substitute attacker Christian Saile was allowed space in the box to beat Spurs goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom with a thunderous shot after he got the ball from Dolly. 

Saile thought he has put matters beyond doubt but Spurs' young attacker Luke Baartman pulled one back during referee’s optional time to ensure a dramatic finish. 

Baartman, 17, is the second youngest player to score a goal in the PSL after Siyabonga Mabena, 16, of Sundowns.

Chiefs held on in the closing stages to secure Johnson’s victory as Chiefs coach and something that will give them a spring in their step going into the Soweto derby. 

In other matches, Polokwane City and SuperSport played to a 1-1 draw in Polokwane while Moroka Swallows narrowly beat TS Galaxy 1-0. 

