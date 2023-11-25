Soccer

Pirates legend Papi Khomane dies with his mother in car accident

25 November 2023 - 22:05
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Former Orlando Pirates skipper Papi Khomane has died.
Image: Duif du Toit \ Gallo Images

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Papi Khomane and his mother have died in a car accident.  

This was confirmed by his father Johannes 'Yster' Khomane, who is also a Pirates legend, to City Press 

Khomane senior told the publication that Papi’s mother, Rita Khomane, and another passenger, who also died, were on their way to a funeral in Newcastle, KwaZulu Natal when the accident happened.  

“Yes, it is true that they all passed away this morning,” Khomane senior told City Press.  

Papi, who was 48 years old at the time of his death, retired from football in 2007 having played at least 150 games for the Soweto giants.  

The former defender started his professional career at Jomo Cosmos back in 1994 before switching over to Pirates in 1998.  

He earned nine caps for Bafana Bafana between 1998 and 2000.

Pirates shared their message of condolences and described the former star as a man of few words, but his presence on the pitch spoke volumes.

"His transformation from a quiet individual into a formidable leader during games was nothing short of inspirational," reads Pirates' statement. 

"During his nine years with us, Papi made over 150 appearances, each time exemplifying what it means to be a Buccaneer. His leadership, both in demeanour and play, was a guiding force for the team.

"His journey with the Club was not just about his contributions on the field; it was about continuing a legacy. Papi and his father Yster, who played for the Buccaneers in the late 70s, were one of the rare father-son duos in the club’s history.

"This familial legacy is a testament to the deep connection the Khomane family has with the club.

"However, we cannot speak of Papi and Yster Khomane without honouring the remarkable woman behind their successes, Mrs. Rita Khomane. 

"Rita was the cornerstone of support for both her husband and son. Her unwavering presence at our home matches was a testament to her dedication and love for the game and our club."

