Soccer

Liverpool grab 1-1 draw with Manchester City in top-of-the-table clash

25 November 2023 - 17:06 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Manchester City's Erling Haaland (right) in action with Liverpool's Wataru Endo.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland (right) in action with Liverpool's Wataru Endo.
Image: REUTERS/Carl Recine

An 80th-minute goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold secured Liverpool a 1-1 draw with leaders Manchester City on Saturday, keeping Jürgen Klopp's team a point adrift of the top spot in the tight Premier League title race.

The draw ended a remarkable 23-game winning stretch at Etihad Stadium across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's City, who top the table on 29 points after 13 games. Liverpool have 28 points.

Erling Haaland, who tops the league with 14 goals, became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals when he slotted in a left-footed shot after a poor clearance from keeper Allison Becker. The 23-year-old took just 48 games to reach the 50 mark, smashing Andy Cole's record of 65.

The marquee match kicked off the return of the Premier League from the international break, and it did not disappoint, with Alexander-Arnold silencing Etihad's sea of sky blue supporters in the 80th minute when Mohamed Salah teed him up on the edge of the box for a blistering low shot into the corner.

MORE:

Game against City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City is so exciting he would tune in to watch it from anywhere ...
Sport
9 hours ago

In dramatic turn of events, SA pulls out of 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup bid

In a dramatic turn of events, the South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the country is withdrawing from the 2027 Fifa Women’s World ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Lucas Ribeiro says decision to join Sundowns is the best for him

When serious interest from Chloorkop emerged, Mamelodi Sundowns sensation Lucas Ribeiro Costa turned to Google search.
Sport
1 day ago

Ellis says continental experience of Sundowns players will help Banyana against Burkina Faso

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the experience of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies gained during the Caf Women’s Champions League will benefit the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Richards Bay hold Pirates to goalless draw at King Zwelithini Stadium Soccer
  2. 'A vanity project’: Why government pulled the plug scuppering Women’s World Cup ... Soccer
  3. Liverpool grab 1-1 draw with Manchester City in top-of-the-table clash Soccer
  4. Rested Pirates aim to continue where they left off before break against Natal ... Soccer
  5. 'It's by far our worst performance': Stormers coach Dobson bemoans errors in ... Rugby

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct