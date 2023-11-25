Richards Bay hold Pirates to goalless draw at King Zwelithini Stadium

Indecision continued to rob Orlando Pirates of valuable points in the DStv Premiership as they played a 0-0 draw against struggling Richards Bay FC in Umlazi, Durban on Saturday.

Pirates are battling to score goals this season and came to this match having found the back of the net just twice in their 1-0 victories over Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby just before the international break early this month.

That trend continued in this match as Jose Riveiros’s team played all football but poor decision making with the ball in the final third saw the Buccaneers sharing the spoils for the fourth time this season in 11 league matches.

In total, Pirates have dropped 17 points from a possible 33.

Patrick Maswanganyi, Vincent Pule, Deon Hotto, Evidence Makgopa and Relebogile Mofokeng were all guilty of not putting Pirates ahead in the first stanza of this match.