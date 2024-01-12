Perennial club versus country tug of war continues as anticipated Afcon kicks off

Nigeria will allow striker Terem Moffi to play for French club Nice at the weekend before he heads to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) but Cameroon are blocking teenager Regis Mughe from turning out for Marseille after he refused a call-up to the finals.

The two contrasting approaches come in the perennial club versus country battle that marks the two-yearly tournament.

Afcon, which kicks off in Abidjan on Saturday night, is being held midseason and Fifa rules mean clubs must give up their players for the continental championship even if they then miss crucial domestic games over the next weeks.

It is a situation which draws repeated fire from aggrieved coaches and puts the players in an awkward situation of having to choose club over country or vice versa.

Sometimes compromises are reached, however, like Andre Onana staying at Manchester United to play against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday before flying out to the tournament in the Ivory Coast.