Namibia qualify for Cup of Nations last 16 for first time

Namibia qualified for the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time as they held Mali to a 0-0 draw in their last group game on Wednesday.

Namibia qualified as one of the four best third-placed finishers after they ended their Group E campaign with four points.

Mali won the group with five points and South Africa were second, also with four, finishing above Namibia after beating them 4-0 on Sunday.

Tunisia were eliminated after they drew 0-0 with South Africa in the other Group E game on Wednesday.

Group winners Mali advance to a last-16 meeting with Burkina Faso in Korhogo next Tuesday while Namibia will play neighbours Angola on Saturday.