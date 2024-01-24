Soccer

Namibia qualify for Cup of Nations last 16 for first time

24 January 2024 - 21:42 By Reuters
Peter Shalulile of Namibia is challenged by Hamari Traore of Mali during their Africa Cup of Nations match at Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Namibia qualified for the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time as they held Mali to a 0-0 draw in their last group game on Wednesday.

Namibia qualified as one of the four best third-placed finishers after they ended their Group E campaign with four points.

Mali won the group with five points and South Africa were second, also with four, finishing above Namibia after beating them 4-0 on Sunday.

Tunisia were eliminated after they drew 0-0 with South Africa in the other Group E game on Wednesday.

Group winners Mali advance to a last-16 meeting with Burkina Faso in Korhogo next Tuesday while Namibia will play neighbours Angola on Saturday.

