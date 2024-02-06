Soccer

Nigeria superstar Osimhen doubtful for Afcon semi against Bafana: NFF

06 February 2024 - 15:00 By Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen in action in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Angola at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on February 2.
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen in action in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Angola at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on February 2.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen is a doubt for Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Bafana Bafana on Wednesday due to a stomach complaint, officials said.

The striker did not fly with the Super Eagles' squad from Abidjan, where they beat Angola in the quarterfinals on Friday, to Bouake where the first of Wednesday’s semifinals will be played at Stade de la Paix (7pm SA time).

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow [Wednesday] morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5pm,” a Nigerian Football Federation statement said.

Osimhen's absence would be a major blow to Nigeria, for whom he has been their outstanding performer at the tournament with his endless running and phenomenal work rate.

The Bouake clash is followed on Wednesday by the second semifinal in Abidjan in which hosts Ivory Coast face Democratic Republic of Congo (10pm SA time). 

Reuters

READ MORE

POLL | Nigeria vs Bafana: Who will win the grudge battle?

Bafana Bafana meet Nigeria in the hotly contested Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Wednesday and fans from the two countries have started ...
Sport
53 minutes ago

‘They made my job 50% easier’: Williams salutes two coaches for Bafana heroics

Bafana Bafana hero Ronwen Williams singled out two members of the coach Hugo Broos’ technical team who he said made his job in the Africa Cup of ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘Mercedes-Benz’ Buthelezi backs Bafana to beat Nigeria and reach final

Linda “Mercedes-Benz” Buthelezi, the Bafana Bafana midfield maestro in their 1996 Afcon-winning combination, believes South Africa will beat Nigeria ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Nigeria improving, says Broos as Bafana gun for first Afcon final in 26 years

With Nigeria against Bafana Bafana it is always a bit of a grudge thing.
Sport
22 hours ago

POLL | Has your love for Bafana been reignited by their Afcon display?

The Africa Cup of Nations has been a game-changer in redefining the status quo of long-underachieving Bafana Bafana as the team has bravely upset the ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Six hours ago I was 71, now I’m 75’: Emotional Broos hails Williams and Bafana

Hugo Broos sounded moved by the spectacular fight displayed by his team even as he admitted they produced their worst performance of the Africa Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana hero Williams played for brother who died in car crash: proud family

Joy in Gqeberha as keeper’s spectacular saves shoot SA into Afcon semifinal
Sport
17 hours ago

Sphephelo Sithole is better than I was: Bafana 1996 legend Linda Buthelezi

Sithole has been a revelation in Bafana’s march to the Afcon semifinals
Sport
17 hours ago

Hail hero Ronwen! Four penalty stops put Bafana in first Afcon semi in 24 years

Ronwen Williams spectacularly saved four spot-kicks — an almost unheard of feat — in a penalty shoot-out that Bafana Bafana won 2-1 against Cape ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Maphaka spearheads Proteas in U-19 semi against reigning champs India Cricket
  2. ‘Mercedes-Benz’ Buthelezi backs Bafana to beat Nigeria and reach final Soccer
  3. Nigeria improving, says Broos as Bafana gun for first Afcon final in 26 years Soccer
  4. POLL | Has your love for Bafana been reignited by their Afcon display? Soccer
  5. Williamson piles more misery on hapless Proteas in New Zealand Cricket

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...