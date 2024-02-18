Haaland shows frustration and pushes away TV camera after Chelsea draw

Erling Haaland pushed aside a television camera after the final whistle on Saturday, his frustration spilling over after he took nine shots but scored no goals for the first time in his Manchester City career.

Rodri netted a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 Premier League home draw for the champions against Chelsea as they avoided their first loss at the Etihad in 15 months.

“That's good, it's good to have nine shots,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “Next game he is going to score.

“I was a football player, I played 11 years, I scored 11 goals. One goal a season. It's football, it's human beings.”

As the players gathered on the pitch after the final whistle, Haaland pushed aside a live TV camera focused on the striker's face.