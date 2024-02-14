Soccer

Guardiola praises ‘perfect’ Man City after win in Copenhagen

14 February 2024 - 09:12 By Philip O'Connor and Karolos Grohmann
Kevin De Bruyne scores Manchester City's first goal in their Uefa Champions League last 16, first leg match at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday night.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's performance as they beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday, with Kevin De Bruyne once again magnificent for the English champions.

De Bruyne scored the opener and played a part in the two subsequent goals as City negotiated a tricky away leg in a venue where rivals Manchester United lost 4-3 in the group stage.

“The biggest players appear on the biggest stages, it's the hour of truth in the last 16 of the Champions League,” Guardiola said of the Belgian's efforts on TNT Sports.

“The way we played today was perfect — be patient in the right moment, they are so tight, well-organised. I'm really proud of the team again. It's not done, the third goal helped us a lot and hopefully we can finish at home.”

For much of the second half it looked like City would be taking home a slender one-goal lead against a side who have shown they are capable of pulling off an upset, but Phil Foden's stoppage-time goal made it 3-1 to give them a two-goal cushion.

“It was important not to lose the qualification here. The game was really well played from minute one. We conceded a goal, avoidable but sometimes it happens... but in general we concede really, really few,” Guardiola said.

The coach said he had sympathy for winger Jack Grealish, who had to be replaced in the first half after picking up a groin injury.

“It's a pity because in these types of games we need this type of tempo, the control. Bernardo (Silva) and Jack help us a lot to make an extra pass in the attack,” Guardiola said.

“It was a pity but it is what it is.” 

In Germany, Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scored a stunning goal after a solo run as they beat RB Leipzig 1-0 on Tuesday night to take a clear advantage into their Champions League last-16 second leg next month.

The 24-year-old, filling in for the injured Jude Bellingham, struck against the run of play, dribbling past three opponents, cutting in and curling a shot into the top corner in the 48th minute. Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin then came to the rescue with a string of saves to protect their lead.

With Leipzig, who had a third-minute goal disallowed after a VAR review, pouring forward in search of an equaliser, Real almost scored again with Vinicius Jr poking the ball onto the post in the 72nd.

The Spaniards were missing several players through injury, including in-form Bellingham and keeper Thibaut Courtois. The return leg in Spain is on March 6.

Reuters

