Ratcliffe acquisition of Manchester United minority stake completed

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a 25% stake in Premier League club Manchester United has been completed, putting an end to a 15-month saga.

The $1.25bn (R23.6bn) deal, in which the INEOS chair will also invest $300m into the club's infrastructure and take charge of their soccer operations, was struck in December and its final approval was mainly a formality.

“To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility,” Ratcliffe said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans.

“Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”