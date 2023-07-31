Manchester United sign $1.1bn Adidas kit deal for 10 years

Manchester United signed a £900m ($1.1bn, or R19.6bn) deal with Adidas on Monday, renewing the English soccer club's partnership with its official kit supplier for 10 more years.

Manchester United, whose US owners have been considering selling the Premier League club, will return to the lucrative Uefa Champions League this year after securing a top-four finish in the domestic league last season under manager Erik ten Hag.

German sportswear giant Adidas became the club's official kit sponsor in the 2015-16 season, reuniting after 23 years and taking over from Nike after sealing a £750m deal, which was a record at the time.

“The new deal increases the focus on the Manchester United women's team since their reintroduction in 2018,” United said in a joint press release with Adidas.

United are still in talks to sell itself after American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year.