FIFA's anti-doping body did not prosecute any doping cases from its tournaments held in 2023, according to a report released by the world governing body on Thursday.
The tournaments in FIFA's report included the Women's World Cup, the Under-20 World Cup and the Club World Cup, with over 2,600 samples collected from across those competitions.
“In 2023, the anti-doping programme mainly focused on the Women's World Cup, which saw an unprecedented increase in the number of tests carried out per participating team, with the 860 in- and out-of-competition tests conducted,” the report said.
The report said one sample at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand resulted in an adverse analytical finding but that it was “justified by a valid therapeutic use exemption”.
A sample at the men's U-20 World Cup in Argentina brought up an atypical finding for testosterone but follow-up tests and analysis did not confirm the finding, the report added.
Reuters
Fifa report shows no doping cases prosecuted from its tournaments in 2023
Image: 123RF/ dolgachov
FIFA's anti-doping body did not prosecute any doping cases from its tournaments held in 2023, according to a report released by the world governing body on Thursday.
The tournaments in FIFA's report included the Women's World Cup, the Under-20 World Cup and the Club World Cup, with over 2,600 samples collected from across those competitions.
“In 2023, the anti-doping programme mainly focused on the Women's World Cup, which saw an unprecedented increase in the number of tests carried out per participating team, with the 860 in- and out-of-competition tests conducted,” the report said.
The report said one sample at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand resulted in an adverse analytical finding but that it was “justified by a valid therapeutic use exemption”.
A sample at the men's U-20 World Cup in Argentina brought up an atypical finding for testosterone but follow-up tests and analysis did not confirm the finding, the report added.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos