Soccer

AmaZulu join AmaTuks in Nedbank last 16 with win over Sekhukhune

14 March 2024 - 21:40
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
AmaZulu midfielder Celimpilo Ngema is challenged by Elias Mokwana of Sekhukhune United during their Nedbank Cup last 16 match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

AmaZulu joined Pretoria University (Tuks) in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after beating last year's finalists Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Thursday. 

AmaTuks beat Moroka Swallows 2-1 on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the quarterfinals. 

Sekhukhune came to Thursday's game as overwhelming favourites as they had won all their five matches in all domestic competitions in 2024. 

AmaZulu went to half time leading with Junior Dion's 26th minute goal.

The goal could have been ruled out if referee Luxolo Badi had seen that the AmaZulu attacker actually steered the ball home through his extended hand when Sekhukhune defender Tresor Tshibwabwa tried to clear Riaan Hanamub's cross. 

There were few chances created in the first 45 minutes with not much creativity from either side.

Usuthu should have extended their lead on the hour mark but Pule Ekstein ballooned the ball over the bar after combining well with substitute Victor Letsoalo. 

Letsoalo took matters into his hands in the 62nd minute, dispossessing Sekhukhune keeper Renaldo Leaner to double the visitors' lead. Leaner was trying to clear Tshibwabwa's back pass when Letsoalo, a former Sekhukhune striker, pounced. 

It was after this goal that Sekhukhune started to play with purpose and substitute Jamie Webber was unlucky to be denied twice by AmaZulu goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Veli Mothwa after unleashing powerful shots on the edge of the area.

AmaZulu just managed to keep their lead despite giving all possession to a home side that always looked threatening with Nigerian striker Chibuke Ohizu leading their line. 

