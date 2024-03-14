'We know the story about these games,' Riveiro says of Bucs' clash with Hungry Lions in the Nedbank Cup

Jose Riveiro has warned his players against underestimating Hungry Lions, the Motsepe Foundation Championship side Orlando Pirates will meet on Saturday at Orlando Stadium in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.
Lions, from the Northern Cape, will be the fifth low-tier club to face Pirates in this competition in the last two editions.
On their way to winning the cup last year, Pirates beat All Stars, Venda Football Academy (VFA) and Dondol Stars before knocking out Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals and Sekhukhune United in the final.
Pirates have already had to brush aside an amateur team in this year's edition, beating Crystal Lake from Mpumalanga 6-0 to make it to the round of 16, where Lions, who are fighting for promotion to the elite league from the first division, await them.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“It's nice that the game against Lions is coming soon after the last derby (against Chiefs on Saturday, which Pirates won 3-2). It's a knockout game, but we don't see ourselves in an advantage situation because the opponent is playing in the second tier.
“We know the story about these games. We're preparing ourselves with the maximum respect for the match because we know that it's not going to be an easy one.”
Riveiro has seen most of Lions' first division games.
Lions, who are coached by Henry Basie, are one of the sides pushing for promotion, currently lying sixth on the log with 31 points after 21 matches — eight behind log leaders Magesi FC.
“We want to be in the next round and we want to make sure we continue to defend the trophy we won last year. It's our responsibility to keep our feet on the ground for people to continue to be proud of what we're doing.
“This time it's much easier to get the information about the opponent (Lions). So, in that sense, the game is balanced. We know each other very well.
“It's a typical South African team from the second tier, with skilful players up front. They have a good combination of experienced and talented players. Well organised, with a clear shape orientation. There's a structure when they're defending, with capacity to create problems in transition.
“They have the speed and they have quality. On the day we know what these games are like, every player running an extra mile and willing to prove how they're capable of dealing with a team like Pirates.”
Riveiro said they're prepared for any eventuality in Saturday's game and he doesn't rule out the possibility of the game going to extra time and penalties, as happened last year when they had to overcome Venda in extra time and Dondol FC on penalties.
“So, we know it's going to be difficult because it's a cup game and the cup is different. In 90 minutes everyone can, with the right frame of mind, be a competitive side.
“We need to prepare ourselves for every possible scenario, like it happened last season (against Venda and Dondol). On the day it doesn't matter the names of the team and it's not about the name of the players.
“It's about who wants to be in the next round and we need to show we want to be in the next round during the 90 or 120 minutes that is possible to play.”
