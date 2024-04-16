‘I am happy with the performances,’ says Safa referees boss Ebrahim

“Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about that because it is people’s right to say whatever they want to, and when they want to say it. It is important that when they [decisions] get to our review committee, they come up with the necessary recommendations and decisions.”

Ebrahim said Safa presently has a few referees placed in rehabilitation.

“When referees makes mistakes and it is picked up by the assessor and review committee — they make recommendations and we try to put remedial action in place.

“We have rehabilitation programmes in place and we have put referees on those programmes on a regular basis. Besides that we try our best to motivate match officials with all the negative media reports, et cetera.

“We have mechanisms in place and we just hope whatever we teach match officials stands them in good stead to officiate any game.

“I am not going to mention names but we have picked up errors, we have one or two match officials Safa has on rehabilitation and our programmes are ongoing. We don’t sit back, see an error and =do nothing about it.

“People must understand refereeing is a human thing and people are going to make mistakes. We have been calling for VAR [video assistant referee] and we hope we can have it in the country sooner rather than later.”