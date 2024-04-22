Soccer

Relief for Ten Hag but Man United’s fragility exposed again

22 April 2024 - 15:10 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after Manchester United's winning penalty in the shoot-out of the FA Cup semifinal against Coventry City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after Manchester United's winning penalty in the shoot-out of the FA Cup semifinal against Coventry City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Image: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United's fragility was laid bare as they contrived to almost lose an FA Cup semifinal they had complete control of against second-tier Coventry City on Sunday.

They managed to scramble into the final against Manchester City on penalties but having led 3-0 with 71 minutes on the clock, it almost felt like a hollow victory.

Coventry, like so many sides this season, exposed United's soft centre and were centimetres away from pulling off one of the comebacks of all time — Victor Torp's winner ruled out for offside in the last minute of extra time.

As United buckled late on, Coventry's fans bellowed the time-honoured chant of “you're getting sacked in the morning” as Ten Hag looked stunned on the touchline.

The Dutchman could breathe a huge sigh of relief when Rasmus Hojlund rolled home the winning spot kick in front of United's fans — but the questions about his future will multiply.

“It was an incredible game, a strange game too. We had total control for so long and then gave it away in the last part of the game. We did show resilience to win the penalty shoot-out,” Ten Hag said. “We had control for 75 minutes and have to give Coventry a compliment for what they did in the last 15 minutes.

“We have to improve. We talk a lot about this. First you have to put yourself in a winning position but then you have to take it over the line. In these moments we are making mistakes and not keeping our responsibilities.”

United will have to improve drastically if they are to have any chance of avoiding a repeat of last year's final defeat by City, though after an incredible quarterfinal win against Liverpool and now this narrow escape against Coventry they may start to believe their name is on the Cup.

“It's mixed feelings. We can be happy with the achievement, getting to the final, that's huge,” Ten Hag, who has taken United to two FA Cup finals and a League Cup final, which they won, in his two seasons at the helm, said.

“I want to win it. I'm sure we have a good chance to win this final, though we play the best team in the world. We do have a chance though. We showed that this season.”

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane said United reaching the final in such chaotic circumstances had done little to take the heat off Ten Hag.

“They'll be celebrating getting to a cup final tonight but all this does is put more pressure on the manager,” he said.

“Coventry looked like a Premier League team and Manchester United looked like a Championship side.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

WATCH | Foster gets first goal of 2024 to help Burnley to big win

Lyle Foster struck his fifth goal of the season and first of 2024 to help Burnley to a big win in their Premier League relegation battle, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Barca’s Xavi decries ‘maximum injustice’ after disallowed goal in El Clasico defeat

After a Lamine Yamal goal was disallowed by VAR in Barcelona's 3-2 defeat at Real Madrid, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández criticised the officiating ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Liverpool beat Fulham to climb level with Arsenal

Liverpool climbed level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Man Utd win FA Cup thriller against Coventry on penalties

Manchester United survived one of the most astonishing FA Cup semifinal comebacks ever to beat second-tier Coventry City on penalties after a ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Angry Man City boss Guardiola criticises FA Cup semifinal scheduling

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lashed out at the FA Cup schedule after his side beat Chelsea 1-0 to reach the final on Saturday, three days ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Are you guys happy to see Esperance park the bus?: Sundowns coach Mokwena to ... Soccer
  2. Wayde van Niekerk returns to his first love in winning style at SA champs Sport
  3. Akani Simbine keeps his 100m crown as he reclaims old Mr Cool image Sport
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport
  5. Chiefs’ nightmare slide continues with third loss on the trot against Bay Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets