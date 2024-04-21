Angry Man City boss Guardiola criticises FA Cup semifinal scheduling

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lashed out at the FA Cup schedule after his side beat Chelsea 1-0 to reach the final on Saturday, three days after their treble bid was ended by defeat on penalties by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

A late goal by Bernardo Silva got holders City over the line though they rode their luck against a Chelsea who were punished for not taking the numerous chances they created.

City, who were without fatigued striker Erling Haaland, lacked their usual zip and, despite reaching another final, Guardiola was clearly agitated at his side's lack of recovery time after the heartache of Wednesday's Champions League exit.

“It's unacceptable to let us play today,” Guardiola told the BBC's team of pundits at pitchside. “It's impossible, for the health of the players.