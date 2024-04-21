Soccer

Angry Man City boss Guardiola criticises FA Cup semifinal scheduling

21 April 2024 - 14:41 By Martyn Herman
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after their FA Cup semifinal win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lashed out at the FA Cup schedule after his side beat Chelsea 1-0 to reach the final on Saturday, three days after their treble bid was ended by defeat on penalties by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

A late goal by Bernardo Silva got holders City over the line though they rode their luck against a Chelsea who were punished for not taking the numerous chances they created.

City, who were without fatigued striker Erling Haaland, lacked their usual zip and, despite reaching another final, Guardiola was clearly agitated at his side's lack of recovery time after the heartache of Wednesday's Champions League exit.

“It's unacceptable to let us play today,” Guardiola told the BBC's team of pundits at pitchside. “It's impossible, for the health of the players.

“It's not normal. It's unacceptable. 120 minutes, the emotions of Madrid, the way we lose, honestly.

“I know this country is special [with the FA Cup] but it's for the health of the players. I don't understand how we survived today.

Guardiola could not fathom why City's game against Chelsea was not scheduled for Sunday rather than Manchester United's semifinal clash with second-tier Coventry City, neither of whom had to play a match in midweek.

In hi press conference later, he praised the mentality of his players.

“What they did today is one of the greatest things I have ever seen from a group of players after 120 minutes of football on Wednesday,” he said.

“I just want to protect my players. It's common sense. I'm not asking for something special or privilege.”

The exit to Real ended City's hopes of a second straight treble but Silva's goal ensured they are still very much on course to secure the Premier League/FA Cup double.

“We're happy with another final and another chance to win a trophy,” Silva, who made amends for his miss in the penalty shoot-out, said.

“We've done it throughout the years many times. The way this team reacts to disappointments and defeats is always in the best way. Today again the team showed a lot of character.” 

Reuters

