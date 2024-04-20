WATCH | Foster gets first goal of 2024 to help Burnley to big win
Lyle Foster struck his fifth goal of the season and first of 2024 to help Burnley to a big win in their Premier League relegation battle, steamrollering Sheffield United 4-1 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Saturday.
Burnley remain in grave danger of the drop in second-last place in the 20-team EPL, where the last three are relegated, with 23 points from 34 games.
Their win on Saturday opened a seven-point gap over last-paced Sheffield (16) and took the Clarets to within two points of 17th-placed Luton Town and three of 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, who have a game in hand.
Foster spent seven weeks out in the opening half of the season battling mental health issues, which also saw him withdraw from the Bafana Bafana squad that won bronze in the Africa Cup of Nations in January and February. The striker started at Bramall Lane.
With the score at 2-1 he gave his team a cushion with a classic centre-forward's strike in the 58th minute, hitting first time to the right of goalkeeper Ivo Grbić after being teed up in the middle of the box by the run and pass of French right-back Laurent Assignon.