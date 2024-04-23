As semi second leg looms, Sundowns play seventh match of the month
Mamelodi Sundowns will play in their seventh match in all competitions this month when they host on-form Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Tuesday (7.30pm) where they will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership.
This month the Brazilians have played against Richards Bay, Cape Town Spurs and Moroka Swallows in the league, Young Africans in two legs of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal, Esperance in one leg of the semifinal and University of Pretoria (Tuks) in Nedbank Cup.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admitted after their win over Tuks the programme has taken its toll on him and the players but they have to continue because “no-one is going to feel sorry for us”.
It is also worth noting that Sundowns have played 15 matches since the restart in February, which is half an entire Premiership season, and they still have a way to go in the league, plus more matches if they reach Nedbank Cup and Champions League finals.
The Premier Soccer League's scheduling of midweek matches ahead for both legs of the Champions League semifinal — Sundowns lost 1-0 away to Esperance on Saturday and host the Tunisian outfit in the second leg at Loftus on Friday night — has been questioned.
Utility player Bathusi Aubaas said Downs have focused more on regeneration and video analysis since they returned from Tunisia on Monday morning.
“Obviously we don’t have time on our side, so we needed that recovery and regeneration we did when we came back from Tunisia and I think we are ready for the game,” he said.
“Given we didn’t have time [on the training pitch] on Monday, we were busy with video analysis and focused on our final preparation in camp later on.”
Fourth-placed Sekhukhune are one of the on-form teams in the league having not lost a match in 10 outings. Aubaas knows they will be difficult opponents.
“They have been doing well as a team, a player like Linda Mntambo has done well since he returned from injury to get the player of the month.
“Their coach [Lehlohonolo Seema] also got the coach of the month award. We can’t underestimate them — we are going there to do our job, which is to win the game.”
Sekhukhune assistant coach McDonald Makhubela is also wary of excellently-drilled Sundowns.
“It is going to be a difficult game against a good side, but we are also doing well in the league as a result of our hard work. We are both in top form and that is going to make it difficult for both teams because there will be too much talent on the pitch.
“It is two well-coached teams and it will be a good battle. Whoever brings good attitude and work-rate will get the three points.
“We are at a stage in the campaign where it is not the time to drop points.”