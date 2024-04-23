Soccer

As semi second leg looms, Sundowns play seventh match of the month

23 April 2024 - 10:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Bathusi Aubaas says they are ready for Sekhukhune United.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will play in their seventh match in all competitions this month when they host on-form Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Tuesday (7.30pm) where they will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership. 

This month the Brazilians have played against Richards Bay, Cape Town Spurs and Moroka Swallows in the league, Young Africans in two legs of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal, Esperance in one leg of the semifinal and University of Pretoria (Tuks) in Nedbank Cup. 

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admitted after their win over Tuks the programme has taken its toll on him and the players but they have to continue because “no-one is going to feel sorry for us”. 

It is also worth noting that Sundowns have played 15 matches since the restart in February, which is half an entire Premiership season, and they still have a way to go in the league, plus more matches if they reach Nedbank Cup and Champions League finals. 

The Premier Soccer League's scheduling of midweek matches ahead for both legs of the Champions League semifinal — Sundowns lost 1-0 away to Esperance on Saturday and host the Tunisian outfit in the second leg at Loftus on Friday night — has been questioned

Utility player Bathusi Aubaas said Downs have focused more on regeneration and video analysis since they returned from Tunisia on Monday morning. 

“Obviously we don’t have time on our side, so we needed that recovery and regeneration we did when we came back from Tunisia and I think we are ready for the game,” he said. 

“Given we didn’t have time [on the training pitch] on Monday, we were busy with video analysis and focused on our final preparation in camp later on.” 

Fourth-placed Sekhukhune are one of the on-form teams in the league having not lost a match in 10 outings. Aubaas knows they will be difficult opponents. 

Are you guys happy to see Esperance park the bus?: Sundowns coach Mokwena to Tunisian media

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his team were tactically superior to Esperance Tunis in their 1-0 Caf Champions League first leg defeat ...
Sport
2 days ago

“They have been doing well as a team, a player like Linda Mntambo has done well since he returned from injury to get the player of the month.

“Their coach [Lehlohonolo Seema] also got the coach of the month award. We can’t underestimate them — we are going there to do our job, which is to win the game.” 

Sekhukhune assistant coach McDonald Makhubela is also wary of excellently-drilled Sundowns. 

“It is going to be a difficult game against a good side, but we are also doing well in the league as a result of our hard work. We are both in top form and that is going to make it difficult for both teams because there will be too much talent on the pitch. 

“It is two well-coached teams and it will be a good battle. Whoever brings good attitude and work-rate will get the three points.

“We are at a stage in the campaign where it is not the time to drop points.” 

Sundowns concede single-goal advantage to Esperance in away leg

Mamelodi Sundowns' weary legs seemed a factor in conceding a goal advantage in their Caf Champions League semifinal tie as hugely experienced and ...
Sport
2 days ago

MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns' fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL scheduling not helping

Given how many matches Mamelodi Sundowns are playing as they compete in six competitions in 2023-24, progressing far in almost all of them, the ...
Sport
5 days ago

Sundowns' past five matches prepared them for Esperance: Hlompho Kekana

Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says Downs will have used their close encounters in their games leading up to the Caf Champions ...
Sport
3 days ago

All you need to know about Esperance and Sundowns' semifinal away leg

Downs will have high hopes in their semifinal tie against Espérance to be played in Tunis on Saturday night
Sport
4 days ago

How SA footballers can avoid financial struggles and keep scoring after retirement

The PSL has collaborated with MultiChoice to empower football players to thrive beyond their playing careers
Sport
15 hours ago

AmaZulu coach Franco accuses Pirates of unsportsmanlike behaviour

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin felt hard done by the officiating of their 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago
