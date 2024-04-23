As semi second leg looms, Sundowns play seventh match of the month

Mamelodi Sundowns will play in their seventh match in all competitions this month when they host on-form Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Tuesday (7.30pm) where they will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership.

This month the Brazilians have played against Richards Bay, Cape Town Spurs and Moroka Swallows in the league, Young Africans in two legs of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal, Esperance in one leg of the semifinal and University of Pretoria (Tuks) in Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admitted after their win over Tuks the programme has taken its toll on him and the players but they have to continue because “no-one is going to feel sorry for us”.

It is also worth noting that Sundowns have played 15 matches since the restart in February, which is half an entire Premiership season, and they still have a way to go in the league, plus more matches if they reach Nedbank Cup and Champions League finals.