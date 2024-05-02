Soccer

Safpu general secretary Nhlanhla Shabalala says they will continue to fight for the players

02 May 2024 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has resigned as president of the South African Football Players' Union (Safpu).
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

South African Football Players' Union (Safpu) general secretary Nhlanhla Shabalala says they were not surprised by the resignation of the organisation’s president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe. 

Gaoshubelwe's resignation on Monday came as a shock for many people outside Safpu and he leaves as they were beginning to make their presence felt. 

“We confirm we have received the resignation letter of the president effective immediately and this means he has taken a decision to relieve himself from his duties,” said Shabalala. 

“This has been long coming because in the not-so-distant past we have had discussions and the president expressed his desire to pursue other endeavours as there were other opportunities for him. 

“He has served selflessly; he dedicated his time and expertise but also led from the front and showed the passion he had for the players and football in South Africa.” 

Shabalala added they will continue to work hard in service of players. 

“His departure leaves us with bittersweet and mixed feelings. We will continue with the journey of ensuring the rights of players are defended.” 

Gaoshubelwe had urged Safpu's remaining leaders to continue fighting for the rights of players. 

“I have the pleasure and the difficulty of announcing my journey ends here, but I am leaving this organisation in good hands. I know a lot of people will ask themselves questions, but this is a journey I have carved for myself. 

“I thought it was important to use May 1 to make this announcement. I hope the organisation I leave will remain principled and do what it needs to.  

“My journey ends here and I have run my race, I have played my part and I have achieved most of the things I wanted to achieve.” 

