‘Killer’ has nothing to prove to anyone, says Safpu president Gaoshubelwe as Katlego Mphela gets new job

17 November 2023 - 12:05
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs striker Katlego Mphela has landed a job as a car salesman.
Image: Katlego Mphele

South African Football Players' Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has commended former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs striker Katlego “Killer” Mphela for finding a job as a car salesman. 

Nicknamed “Killer” for his explosiveness in front of goal, Mphela struggled with life after quitting football but has found a new job selling cars in Midrand. Gaoshubelwe said there is no shame in what Mphela is doing. 

“He needs to be strong and understand these are the challenges, one day you are down and the next day you will be up. 

"‘Killer’ has nothing to prove to anybody, he is doing the right thing and must go into whatever business he wants to. Let him stand up and do the business he wants to be involved in, at least he is doing something positive with his life.” 

Mphela is believed to have earned millions during a successful career that spanned more than 15 years at Jomo Cosmos, SuperSport United, Sundowns, Chiefs, Bafana Bafana and spells in France with RC Strasbourg and Stade Reims. 

“People will always have a view, but what is important is what you do to come back. People will always discredit you, there is an old saying that a dog always barks at a moving car’. 

“We want to support ‘Killer’ because we know what happens. We don’t want to [be] reactive to these things.” 

Supporting players struggling with mental health problems is high on Safpu's agenda, he said. 

“One of the things that we must not underplay is the serious issue of mental health; football by its nature has pressures and people handle those pressures differently. 

“We also don’t want to create a situation where we only help those who are down. We have examples of former players not in difficulty after playing football that we must use to teach others. 

“There is this perception that players earn a lot of money, but a typical example is when a player earns about R100,000 the taxman takes about R47,000.  

“If we were to address, among other things, taxation where there is special dispensation in sport tax, then we will begin to address these issues.” 

