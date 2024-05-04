As they prepare to play their 10th match since the beginning of last month, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says they don’t see the point of complaining about the gruelling schedule.
Sundowns were in action on Thursday at FNB Stadium where they thrashed Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 to be crowned champions for the seventh successive season and their programme continues on Sunday with the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Stellenbosch.
The eliminator against in-form Stellenbosch will be Sundowns’ 19th outing since the resumption of the campaign after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast.
“I think the coach has got us into a different mentality. He always talks about how top players in Europe play close to 60 or 70 games a season and he wants us to get into that space and belief.
Sundowns defenders Kekana and Mashego not complaining about packed schedule
“Playing every two to three days, we don’t even see it as a challenge. It is difficult but we are a team that doesn’t complain because we play and compete in each and every competition and ultimately win it.
“For us it is a good experience, it helps with our growth as a team and individuals and it makes us want to be serial winners. We just enjoy the moment, try to work as hard as we can and get the rub of the green.
“Sometimes is doesn’t work, but we are always grateful for the experience and we don’t take it as a challenge or hard to handle. The coach wants us to believe that we can also get there. We are enjoying the moment.”
Kekana’s statement was supported by defender Terrence Mashego who said consistent pressure and working under coach Rulani Mokwena has helped him to improve his game.
“My level of football was at a lower level but coach Rulani has improved me as a player. Where I was before it was like here where you do a lot of corrections and the coach is in your ear all the time.
“Here at Sundowns, the coach is always on my case, he would call me in the evenings and just talk about the game and we also have one-on-one meetings. I think it’s important as a player to grow and since I came here my level of performance has increased. Also playing in the Champions League has helped me a lot.”
