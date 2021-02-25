‘Don’t let Africa enter the valley of death and become the continent of Covid’

The Africa CDC chief has urged people to be vaccinated and said the continent must rally behind such campaigns

“If we do not get up to at least 60% vaccination (of the population), Africa will be known as the ‘continent of Covid’ going forward.”



This was said by Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday, at the weekly briefing, (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) during which he urged people to get a jab as soon as vaccines became available...