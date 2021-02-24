SA groups vaccines in order of preference: J&J, Pfizer, Moderna in first category

Government advisers have organised Covid-19 vaccines into three groups, with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Pfizer and Moderna shots being considered for “immediate use”, says health minister Zweli Mkhize.

SA started rolling out the J&J vaccine last week in a research study targeting health-care workers and hopes to receive Pfizer doses in the coming months.

It has paused AstraZeneca vaccinations after a small trial showed the British company’s shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by the dominant local coronavirus variant.

On Tuesday Mkhize said the government has placed “huge orders to J&J and Pfizer, which will be finalised in the next few days and announced when concluded”, adding that discussions with Moderna are ongoing.

Mkhize said the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines had placed Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and alternatives from China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac in a second group, in which SA is interested but requires more technical information.